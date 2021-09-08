BWW Review: ON YOUR FEET at Starlight Kansas City

Gloria and the ensemble from "On Your Feet

It's exuberant! It's tuneful! It will make you want to dance! It is "On Your Feet," the life story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan and their Miami Sound Machine. It is a happy exit from the lockdowns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On Your Feet" stars real life couple Arianna Rosario as Gloria and Omar Lopez -Cepero as Emilio. They are both super performers. Both have worked on "On Your Feet" since the original Broadway production in 2015. Both are acquainted with the real Gloria and Emilio. Arianna and Omar were encouraged to infuse their stage personas with personal interpretations of the real people rather than attempt an kind of impression.

Arianna Rosario as Gloria

The story of Cuban immigrants Gloria and Emilio features a stellar cast of principal supporting actors including Natascia Diaz as Gloria's Mom, Christine Sastre as Rebecca, and Alma Cuervo as Consuelo plus an ensemble that is a cast of thousands on the huge Starlight stage. Included is an extra twenty-two local "Blue Star" teen singers and dancers.

Teen cast are all veterans of Starlight's outreach educational programs and an area high school. The audition and rehearsal processes are competitive and quite strict.

Selected student cast members earn the opportunity to participate in a top quality equity certified production with high level professional actors while performing to friends and family.

"On Your Feet" is a joint production mounted by Starlight Theatre here in Kansas City and by The Muny in Saint Louis. Both theaters are among the largest and best equipped stage facilities anywhere.

As a reviewer, I am privileged to comment on dozens of examples of productions. Lately, there has been a stampede towards "juke box" shows that celebrate the achievements of particular performers. These shows, like "Carole King's Beautiful," "Jersey Boys," "The Tina Turner Musical," and "The Cher Show" are samples. "On Your Feet" is among the most entertaining.

Natascia Diaz as Gloria's Mom

and what might have been.

Music, lyrics, and orchestrations are by the Estefans and the book is by Alexander Dinelaris. Act I tells the immigrant story of Gloria and Emilio, their escape from Cuba, their struggle for recognition outside a very limited Latino demographic, and family disputes over responsibility and career choices. Act II addresses a real life 1990 bus accident in which Gloria suffered a serious back injury. After a lengthy and painful recovery period, Gloria triumphs and gains confidence to perform again.

"On Your Feet" continues at Starlight through Sunday September 12. Significant efforts have been made to reduce audience Covid risk including recommendation of mask wearing and requirement of masks in indoor spaces. Starlight performances happen outdoors. Anyone who feels cramped in by too many people seated nearby will be reseated on request. Tickets and parking passes can be purchased online at kcstarlight.com or by calling 816-363-7827.

Photos courtesy of Starlight Theatre.