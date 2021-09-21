BWW Review: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at New Theatre Restaurant

Kara-Tameika Watkins, Lori Legacy, Val Fagan, and Jen Mays

at New Theatre Restaurant in "Menopause The Musical"

Photo courtesy of New Theatre Restaurant

"Menopause The Musical" has opened with an expected "Hot Flash" for an eight week run at Overland Park's New Theatre Restaurant. It is more than conceivable that I am the wrong guy to evaluate "Menopause," even second hand. Any guy may be the wrong guy to fully appreciate this march forward to a specific female milestone. The jokes and song parodies are gleefully inappropriate.

When we men partnered up with our spouses, we did so because we thought our ladies were really HOT stuff. They are still HOT stuff, but "Menopause" HOT was not on our minds. That's OK. We're not the same version of HOT we were when accepted by our ladies.

"Menopause The Musical" opened in 2001 in Orlando at the Church State Theatre and off-Broadway the following year at Theatre Four. The show has been performed nationally and internationally while enjoying a permanent home at Harrah's-Las Vegas.

"Menopause" features a cast of four ladies, typically in their mid to late 40s, who hilariously share their personal journeys through "the change" with a series of 1960s and 1970s song parodies. The initial premise shows the four ladies in an arguing about intimate apparel in a high end department store.

The four ladies are identified by type rather than name. They are the Iowa Housewife as played by Lori Legacy, a Professional Woman embodied by Kara-Tameika Watkins, the Soap Opera Star glowingly vamped by Jen Mays, and the Earth Mother brought to life by the ever "Far Out" Val Fagan.

These fine actresses are not chopped liver. They are top notch performers with the guts to make fun of themselves and perform some super, song and dance production numbers. They are backed up by a seven piece band under direction of Daniel Doss. This show is mightily entertaining even if a bit of a one joke pony.

Here are a sample of the parodies you will are in for. Brenda Lee's "I'm Sorry" becomes "I'm Flashing." The Token's "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" will become "My Husband Sleeps Tonight (in the guest room)." Dusty Springfield's "Wishing and Hoping" flips about to become "Drippin and Dropin." Peter, Paul and Mary's "Puff the Magic Dragon" transforms to "Puff, My God I'm Dragin." Sonny and Cher's "I've Got You Babe" is now "I'm No Babe, Ma." The Beach Boys "Good Vibrations" somehow changes into a song about another kind of Happy Vibrations. Twenty-four of these clever(?) song parodies fly by in about ninety minutes. Anyway, by now you should now have the focus.

The excellent singing and productions numbers are high points along with a solo pantomime routine in Act II by Lori Legacy. Lori hysterically struggles with some very racy lingerie over her I Love New York T-Shirt. Lori did this show for thirteen years in Las Vegas and she is absolutely fearless and funny. Also standout is Kar-Tameika Watkins prances with a spot on Tina Turner impression.

New Theatre continues to impress with the level of professionalism shown by set design, computer projections, costumes, lighting, sound, props, choreography, and direction (this time) by Joe R. Fox III. Technical aspects as demonstrated are competitive with anything you might see anywhere. New Theatre Restaurant Owners Richard Carruthers and Dennis Hennessey set an excellent standard reflected in tasty meals, top quality service, and high level performances.

"Menopause The Musical" continues it run through November 14. Tickets are still available at www.newtheatre.com or by telephone at 913-649-Show.

Aside, I have to share the best line of the evening. Obviously, "Menopause" is meant for adults, but a family group happened were seated at the table next to us. Seated were a doting Grandfather, Grandmother, a Mom, and a seven year old girl. The little girl behaved well all evening except for a couple of bathroom trips dutifully attended to by Paw Paw. As the show ended, I think Grandpa must have been a little taken back. He looked gravely at the little girl and said: "See, now you know what you can look forward to."

Even if you miss the comic aside at the next table, you will be entertained... guaranteed.