BWW Review: A WRINKLE IN TIME OPENS AT THE CITY STAGE IN KANSAS CITY at City Stage

Humorous and delightful, A WRINKLE IN TIME is summer entertainment for children of all ages. A WRINKLE IN TIME presented by Theatre For Young America is now playing at the City Stage inside Union Station in Kansas City. Valerie Mackey the Artistic Director of Theatre For Young America directs this whimsical tale that runs through July 6.

A WRINKLE IN TIME is based on the book of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle. The young adult novel was first published in 1962 after having been rejected by 26 publishers. The science fiction novel won the Newbery Medal, Sequoyah Book Award, and the Lewis Carroll Shelf Award. Since it's first publication the book has been banned numerous times by various groups. Some believe the book is too Christian while others believe its depiction of good and evil undermines some Christian views. Disney made a film adaption of the book in 2003 and a theatrical film directed by Ava DuVernay was made in 2018.

Josie Lenati stars as Meg Murry and Kieran Ford stars as her younger brother Charles Wallace, who has the ability to read minds. Both long to find their father who has been missing for some time. With the help of three immortal beings Meg, Charles, and their friend Calvin played by Marcus Merritt are transported, through the use of tesseract, to different planets looking for the father.

After locating their father, who is being held prisoner, Charles Wallace's mind is taken over by a telepathic red eye creature who answers to It. The father played by Parry Luellen, Meg, and Calvin escape the planet but are unable to take Charles Wallace with them. Meg determines she is the only one capable of returning to the planet and freeing her brother.

Diane Bulan plays Mrs. Who, Grey Crist plays Mrs. Whatsit, and L. Roi Hawkins plays Mrs. Which. The role of the mother is played by Alexandra Pilley. Isaac Robinson plays the Man With Red Eyes and Mieke Westra appears as Happy Medium. Westra is also the Assistant Stage Manager for the production. All the actors give good performances with Marcus Merritt, Kieran Ford, and L. Roi Hawkins giving the most natural performances.

A WRINKLE IN TIME is a wonderful distraction for younger children. For tickets online go to tya.org.

Photo courtesy of Theatre For Young America





