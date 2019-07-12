BWW Review: A Magical Ride To Neverland In PETER PAN THE MUSICAL At The White Theatre

Director Barbara Nichols has created magic in the White Theatre's production of PETER PAN THE MUSICAL. This summer treat for the whole family, which opened on July 6 at the theater located at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, should not be missed. The show runs through July 28 at the theater.

PETER PAN, a musical based on the play by Sir J. M. Barrie, originally appeared in chapter 13 to 18 of Barrie's adult novel, The Little White Bird in 1902. The character reappeared in 1904 in Barrie's play PETER PAN, THE BOY WHO WOULDN'T GROW UP, in 1904 in London. The Broadway debut in 1954 featured Mary Martin as Peter Pan. The character of Peter is generally performed by a woman and only two others have appeared on Broadway as Peter Pan, Sandy Duncan, and Cathy Rigby.

Sir J. M. Barrie donated PETER PAN to the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London in 1929. The play has since benefited thousands of children. The White Theatre producers are proud and pleased that every ticket purchased at the White Theatre helps the hospital continue to be the incredible center of hope it is today.

Carolyn Leigh wrote the lyrics with music by Morris (Moose) Charlap. Additional lyrics were written by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, with additional music by Jule Styne. Kacy Christensen has created amazing choreography for one of the finest productions performed at the White Theatre. The White Theatre is considered a community theater but with a large cast, Kacy has produced elaborate routines that are fitting of any professional production I have seen.

LB takes the role of Peter Pan to new heights, and not just while suspended by a cable. Her performance is outstanding and accompanied by a 17 piece orchestra she has one of the most beautiful and powerful voices I have heard. She is making her debut at the White Theatre in what she describes as a dream role. Most of her theater experience is in choreography for the Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park and The Barn Players.

Scott Fagan plays Pan's nemesis Captain Hook and Mr. Darling the father of Wendy and her brothers. I could sit and listen to the deep fantastic voice of Fagan all night. A graduate of the University of Missouri Fagan is making his fourth appearance at the White Theatre. He has previously appeared in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and CAMELOT.

Wendy the young girl who becomes the mother to the lost boys and Peter is marvelously played by Bridget Walsh. Her voice is outstanding and her performance electrifying. Walsh has been performing on Kansas City stages sin she was eight years old. She has appeared in MARY POPPINS, WARBUCKS, THE HAPPY ELF, and VIOLET.

Casting for this production of PETER PAN is superb. Whether the main character, one of the lost boys, a pirate, or one of Tiger Lily's gang each performer is stupendous. This is without a doubt one of the best productions of the performing arts in Kansas City.

PETER PAN continues at the White Theatre through July 28. To purchase tickets online go to www.jkc.org.

Photos courtesy of the White Theatre





