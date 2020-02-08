BWW Previews: VALENTINE'S Date shows in Kansas City

Still planning your special holiday evening out with your best girl or guy? Kansas City has lots to offer. There can be over four hundred places to hear live music in Kansas City and multiple opportunities to see a great stage show. Here are just a few of the stage shows available to you and your sweetie. Tickets are available on the websites of the named theatres.

New Theatre Restaurant in Overland Park, Cindy Williams stars in CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES until April 12. Cindy Williams and Cast in

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

at New Theatre Restuarant.

Photo Courtesy of New Theatre Musical Theater Heritage on the third level of Crown Center offers their take on FOREVER PLAID until February 23. The Quixotic Theater (also in Crown Center on the fourth level) shows their continuing sexy cabaret production of SENSATIA. LOVE AND OTHER CRAZY IDEAS - A musical cabaret at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre February 13 through February 23 at the Warwick Theatre. For lovers of a more classical bent, The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center performs Shakespeare's MID SUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM through February 16. FOREVER PLAID at MTH

Photo by Larry Levinson The touring company of COME FROM AWAY brought to the Music Hall by The Broadway Theater League through February 1 CABARET SWINGS at Quality Hill Playhouse through February 16. The Barn Players at the Arts Asylum opens TITANIC on February 13 for a cruise that lasts until February 23. COME FROM AWAY at

The Music Hall

Photo by Mathew Murphy Fishtank Theatre offers "SHOWS FOR DAY" at the Black Box in the West Bottoms from Valentine's night through February 2 A RAISIN IN THE SUN runs as the Off Broadway Theatre from February 14 through February 29 from the Kansas City Melting Pot Theatre. Olathe Community Theatre Association presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR FROM February 14 through March 1.

The best to you and yours on this most romantic of holidays. For those who are a bit tardy, the Kansas City Ballet's production of SWAN LAKE opens on February 15 for a run through February 23.

CABARET SWINGS at Quality Hill Playhouse

Photo Courtesy of Quality Hill





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories