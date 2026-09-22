BEETLEJUICE Will Play Kansas City at Starlight Theatre

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It's showtime! Starlight Theatre has announced that the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy Beetlejuice brings the strange and unusual to Kansas City for three performances only, October 2 - 4.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is 'SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!' (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

'As we close the curtain on our 2026 Broadway season, I can't imagine a more fitting finale than a show that celebrates the unexpected,' Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. 'Beetlejuice is big, bold, a little weird — and a great reminder of what live theatre does best: surprise us, make us laugh, spark our imaginations, and bring thousands of people together for an experience we can only have in the same place, at the same time.'

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

ABOUT THE CAST + CREATIVE TEAM

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ('Castle Rock') and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ('Broad City'); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Beetlejuice includes scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber ('Forrest Gump'), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; and the line producer is Jenny Gersten.

The North American tour of Beetlejuice is produced by NETworks Presentations.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets to all shows, including Beetlejuice, are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Make it a night out by enjoying a sit-down dining experience in the Applause Club or come early and grab a drink on the Encore Deck. Starlight offers a wide variety of concessions, from burgers and nachos to salads and pasta bowls.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 02 Hrs 20 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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