Natsica Diaz and More Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

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Natascia Diaz (Man of La Mancha, Cabaret (revival)) has joined the cast of Into the Woods as the Witch at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre this summer, 2026! Artistic Director, Robyne Parrish and the team at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre have announced their 65th anniversary season! Into the Woods will play on the Lyceum stage from July 17 – July 26. Directed by Michael Lluberes. Choreography by Cy Paolantonio. Music Direction by Matthew Goinz.

Broadway and TV alum Natascia Diaz will star as the Witch – a star turn role known for blending menace, humor, vulnerability, and fierce maternal instinct. You will remember Natascia from such Broadway box office smash successes as the 2002 revival of Man of La Mancha (Antonia), in which she covered Aldonza opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell, Paul Simon's The Capeman, and the revival of Cabaret (Fraulein Kost). Her film and television credits include Every Little Step, Oz, Law & Order: SVU, The Jury, Nurse Jackie, Damages, and a recurring role as Detective Cantrell on FBI (CBS). www.NatasciaDiaz.com

Jane Brockman will star as Jack's Mother and Joshua Morgan (Ain't Too Proud) as the Baker. Joshua Morgan is making his Arrow Rock Lyceum debut. A Broadway actor, director, producer, and educator, Joshua is best known for originating the role of Shelly Berger in Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, a production he developed from its pre-Broadway run through Broadway, and for appearing in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables. On screen, Joshua has appeared in HBO's Paterno and on Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, FBI, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Tickets are on sale now online or at the box office at 660-837-3311. The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions. Robyne Parrish, Artistic Director. Pete Herber, Producing Director. Ken Martinez, Company Manager.

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