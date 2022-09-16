Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A PLACE FOR US: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY is Coming to The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre

Axelrod will celebrate some of the most beloved Broadway melodies from great Jewish composers, including Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim & more.

Kansas City News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

A PLACE FOR US: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY is Coming to The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre

The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre will kick off its 2022-2023 season with an homage to that contribution with a special one-performance concert on Sunday, Oct. 2, "A Place for Us: A Musical Celebration of Jewish Broadway" an award-winning production, starring award-winning NYC entertainer Ari Axelrod. The White Theatre is located at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J), 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park.

During the 4 p.m. concert Axelrod will take the audience on a musical journey, celebrating some of the most beloved Broadway melodies from great Jewish composers, including Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz and Carole King. Axelrod's show will transport you to the streets of the theatre district, your Bubbe's Shabbat table or your corner of the sky!

"We are thrilled to be able to kick off our 18th season with a concert of this caliber and significance," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts + Culture for The J, and Managing Artistic Director of The White Theatre. "Not only is Ari an amazing performer and educator, but he has a huge heart and great ties to our local community."

A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and graduate of Webster University's Conservatory of Theatre Arts, Axelrod's theatrical credits include regional, national, Off-Broadway and Broadway stages. He is a recipient of The New York Jewish Week's 2021 36 Under 36 Award, honoring young leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers making a difference in the life of Jewish New York. Axelroad has been described by BroadwayWorld as "tops in three disciplines - performer, teacher, and cabaret artiste" with an "almost incomprehensible gift," giving one of his NYC performances "5 out of 5 Rainbows".

"I am an actor, director, singer and Jewish activist seeking to make Judaism in all its forms accessible to everyone, '' Axelrod told The Jewish Week. A sampling of his amazing work can be found on his YouTube channel, "Jewtube".

Tickets for "A Musical Celebration of Jewish Broadway" are now available online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, at the box office, either by calling (913) 327-8054, or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as 60 minutes before curtain on performance days.

Now in its 18th season, each year The White Theatre at The J presents a full slate of entertainment and educational offerings that includes a Theatre Series, a Concert Series and lineup of Special Engagements, all produced by The J's Arts + Culture Department in a state-of-the-art, 500-seat performing arts community theatre. In addition to individual show tickets, Season ticket packages are now on sale for the entire exciting line-up of entertainment at TheWhiteTheatre.org and The White Theatre Box Office.

Highlights this coming season include the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," staged for the first time in Kansas City since its 2016 Broadway tour, as well as Lorraine Hansberry's dramatic classic "A Raisin in the Sun," produced in partnership with the Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, featuring special matinee performances for area schools. The season will also include the second show of The White Theatre's New Works Initiative, partnering with The Culture House, as well as a one-man show with the support of The Truman Library Institute. The season will close in the summer of 2023 with the amazing musical story and family favorite, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat".

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Auditions for various musicals and plays produced by The White Theatre productions are announced on The White Theatre website as well as Facebook page.

The White Theatre is both welcoming and inclusive, providing ADA accessible-seating options, access without steps, assistive listening devices, and The J's signature open captioning system at select performances, making live theatre accessible for all patrons.

About The White Theatre

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre, built in 2005, is a 500 seat, state-of-the-art venue that hosts a wide variety of performances throughout the year. Its annual theatre and concert series continues a 90+ year community theatre tradition, established in 1932, with The Resident Theatre, the region's first and longest-running community theatre. Ample free parking is available, and the theatre is entirely accessible for those of all abilities. The theatre is available for private rentals for area non-profit groups.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


A PLACE FOR US: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY is Coming to The Lewis and Shirley White TheatreA PLACE FOR US: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY is Coming to The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre
September 16, 2022

The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre will kick off its 2022-2023 season with an homage to that contribution with a special one-performance concert on Sunday, Oct. 2, 'A Place for Us: A Musical Celebration of Jewish Broadway' an award-winning production, starring award-winning NYC entertainer Ari Axelrod.
Starlight's President and C.E.O. Announces He Will Retire in MarchStarlight's President and C.E.O. Announces He Will Retire in March
September 16, 2022

Rich Baker has announced plans to retire after more than nine years as President + C.E.O. of the Starlight Theatre Association of Kansas City, Inc., on March 31, 2023. He will continue as a programming consultant and assist in booking the Broadway Series for Starlight through 2025. This will ensure a seamless transition to the new President + C.E.O., Lindsey Rood-Clifford, effective April 1, 2023.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL, 1776 And More Announced for Starlight 2023 AdventHealth Broadway SeriesJAGGED LITTLE PILL, 1776 And More Announced for Starlight 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series
September 14, 2022

Starlight Theatre has announced its 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series, which invites audiences to witness pivotal moments in time through seven iconic, straight-from-Broadway shows.
Kansas City Ballet Stages Emotional 2022- 2023 Season Opener With GISELLEKansas City Ballet Stages Emotional 2022- 2023 Season Opener With GISELLE
September 12, 2022

Kansas City Ballet's 2022-2023 season opens with the tragic love story, Giselle, with choreography by Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney, choreographed after Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot and Marius Petipa to the enchanting music of Adolphe Adam. This haunting production runs October 14 through 23 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and will be accompanied by the Kansas City Symphony conducted by Kansas City Ballet Music Director Ramona Pansegrau.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.