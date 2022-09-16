A PLACE FOR US: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY is Coming to The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre

The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre will kick off its 2022-2023 season with an homage to that contribution with a special one-performance concert on Sunday, Oct. 2, "A Place for Us: A Musical Celebration of Jewish Broadway" an award-winning production, starring award-winning NYC entertainer Ari Axelrod. The White Theatre is located at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J), 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park.

During the 4 p.m. concert Axelrod will take the audience on a musical journey, celebrating some of the most beloved Broadway melodies from great Jewish composers, including Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz and Carole King. Axelrod's show will transport you to the streets of the theatre district, your Bubbe's Shabbat table or your corner of the sky!

"We are thrilled to be able to kick off our 18th season with a concert of this caliber and significance," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts + Culture for The J, and Managing Artistic Director of The White Theatre. "Not only is Ari an amazing performer and educator, but he has a huge heart and great ties to our local community."

A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and graduate of Webster University's Conservatory of Theatre Arts, Axelrod's theatrical credits include regional, national, Off-Broadway and Broadway stages. He is a recipient of The New York Jewish Week's 2021 36 Under 36 Award, honoring young leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers making a difference in the life of Jewish New York. Axelroad has been described by BroadwayWorld as "tops in three disciplines - performer, teacher, and cabaret artiste" with an "almost incomprehensible gift," giving one of his NYC performances "5 out of 5 Rainbows".

"I am an actor, director, singer and Jewish activist seeking to make Judaism in all its forms accessible to everyone, '' Axelrod told The Jewish Week. A sampling of his amazing work can be found on his YouTube channel, "Jewtube".

Tickets for "A Musical Celebration of Jewish Broadway" are now available online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, at the box office, either by calling (913) 327-8054, or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as 60 minutes before curtain on performance days.

Now in its 18th season, each year The White Theatre at The J presents a full slate of entertainment and educational offerings that includes a Theatre Series, a Concert Series and lineup of Special Engagements, all produced by The J's Arts + Culture Department in a state-of-the-art, 500-seat performing arts community theatre. In addition to individual show tickets, Season ticket packages are now on sale for the entire exciting line-up of entertainment at TheWhiteTheatre.org and The White Theatre Box Office.

Highlights this coming season include the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," staged for the first time in Kansas City since its 2016 Broadway tour, as well as Lorraine Hansberry's dramatic classic "A Raisin in the Sun," produced in partnership with the Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, featuring special matinee performances for area schools. The season will also include the second show of The White Theatre's New Works Initiative, partnering with The Culture House, as well as a one-man show with the support of The Truman Library Institute. The season will close in the summer of 2023 with the amazing musical story and family favorite, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat".

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Auditions for various musicals and plays produced by The White Theatre productions are announced on The White Theatre website as well as Facebook page.

The White Theatre is both welcoming and inclusive, providing ADA accessible-seating options, access without steps, assistive listening devices, and The J's signature open captioning system at select performances, making live theatre accessible for all patrons.

About The White Theatre

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre, built in 2005, is a 500 seat, state-of-the-art venue that hosts a wide variety of performances throughout the year. Its annual theatre and concert series continues a 90+ year community theatre tradition, established in 1932, with The Resident Theatre, the region's first and longest-running community theatre. Ample free parking is available, and the theatre is entirely accessible for those of all abilities. The theatre is available for private rentals for area non-profit groups.