24 Area High Schoolers Chosen As Semifinalists For KC SuperStar

Twenty-four high school students* from the across the metro have been selected as semifinalists for KC SuperStar 2020! A large number of singers attended preliminary auditions held in early March.

This is the 11th annual KC SuperStar, Kansas City's high school singing competition ala "American Idol/The Voice". KC SuperStar is produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J). The final event will take place Sunday evening, Aug. 23, in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College with "Hamilton" musical star Phillipa Soo serving as host and performer. Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the critically acclaimed Broadway show, which she joined shortly after its inception. In April, Soo will co-star on the CBS drama "The Code"; she recently appeared in the feature film "Here and Now" opposite Sarah Jessica Parker.

KC SuperStar 2020 awards a $10,000 scholarship prize to the best high school singer who is selected through the competition.

Now that these singers have been chosen, they will work with professional coaches to get ready for the Semifinals that will be held Monday evening, June 1, in the White Theatre of the Jewish Community Campus. The Semifinals are free and the public is invited to attend and support their favorite singers.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. In its nine years, the event has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families. A portion of funds raised goes to The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund supporting performing arts education and training programs for youth ages 14-21.

KC SuperStar 2020 Co-chairs are Michael and Beth Liss, longtime J members and dedicated volunteers.

Hundreds of high school singers annually compete for the coveted tittle of KC SuperStar. During the Aug. 23 finals, a panel of entertainment industry professionals will judge the singers selecting the top four; the audience will then vote to determine the ultimate winner who will receive the $10,000 scholarship. Other singers will be awarded scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.





