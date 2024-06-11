One-Night Showcase Highlights the Diverse Talents of Drummers Across Generations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The June installment of Charlotte Street's In(SITE) series will feature the upcoming one-night-only showcase titled Give the Drummer Some. Friday, June 28th 7PM at Charlotte Street’s Stern Theater promises to be a spectacular event, featuring twenty-five of Kansas City’s most talented and diverse drummers. These drummers represent a wide range of styles and backgrounds, each bringing their unique flair and expertise to the drum kit. From Free Jazz to Bop, Latin to Afro-Beat, and Fusion to Rock the audience can expect a mesmerizing display of rhythmic creativity and skill. The lineup of drummers has been carefully co-curated by Brandon Draper; Drummer/Producer/Educator and Patrick Alexander; Charlotte Street Programming Manager/Curator, to showcase the rich musical tapestry of Kansas City and celebrate the versatility and beauty of the drum kit as an instrument.

One of the highlights of the showcase is the multi-generational aspect of the drum kit techniques on display. Kansas City drummers from different generations will come together to share their knowledge, experiences, and passion for music. This blending of old and new styles creates a dynamic and rich musical environment, where traditional rhythms meet contemporary beats. “Give the Drummer Some” references the musical term in Funk and Jazz music where the entire band stops playing so that all focus will be on the drummer during their extended solo. The audience can expect to witness multiple drum solos, improvisational duets, shedding and battles, rhythms and sounds that pay homage to the roots of drumming while embracing innovation and creativity.

Drummers featured: Arnold Young, Doug Auwarter, Lisa McKenzie, John Kizilarmut, Tyree Johnson, Ryan Lee, Evan Verplough, Alaudin Ottinger, Doug Hitchcock, Duck McClane, and more. With a special tribute to Mr. Leon Brady!

In addition to the diverse range of drumming styles and the multi-generational showcase, the concert will also feature a backline of new and vintage drum kits provided by Brandon Draper. Drummers will have the opportunity to showcase their skills on different types of drum kits, each contributing a unique sonic quality to the overall performance. From vintage kits with warm, classic tones to modern kits with cutting-edge sound capabilities, the audience can expect a captivating auditory experience that showcases the versatility and beauty of the drum kit as an instrument.

In(SITE) Showcase: Give the Drummer Some

Friday, June 28 from 7:00–10:00 PM

Charlotte Street Stern Theatre, 3333 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO

This event is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations required. Seating is first come first serve.

