Feature: 10 CELEBRITIES GATHERED AT TOKYO COMIC CON 2023'S OPENING CEREMONY

Tokyo and Osaka Comic Con: Since 2016, a pop culture festival providing opportunities for communication with celebrities and artists, exhibition of props used in movies, and interaction among cosplay enthusiasts. In the past, celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom gathered, and the 8th Tokyo Comic Con 2023 took place over three days from December 8th. This time, ambassador Mackenyu, and celebrities such as Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daniel Logan, Mads Mikkelsen, Christopher Lloyd, and others participated. Here, we bring you the highlights of the opening ceremony on the first day.

[A must-see for fans! Scroll down for the long version]

Mackenyu, introduced by the host, appeared surprised by the packed audience extending to the wall opposite the stage. Following his opening declaration and greetings from the PR ambassadors, the introduction of the celebrities began.

First on stage was Pom Klementieff, expressing, “Hi everyone, I’m very excited to be back in Japan. I love Japan so much.” with a slightly nervous tone. Daniel Logan energetically exclaimed, “Yokoso (Welcome to) Tokyo Comic Con!” Temuera Morrison appeared, capturing the crowd with his smartphone then performed the Haka. Evangeline Lilly greeted “Konnichiwa!” with a wide spread of her arms, saying, “I can’t wait to see all of your costumes,” followed by a bow. Natalia Tena placed her hand on her chest and commented, “It’s amazing to be in this city.”

Ewan McGregor, waving his hand while taking the stage, expressed, “So excited to be here in Tokyo.” Tom Hiddleston, with a beaming smile, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Omaneki itadaki arigato goazaimasu (Thank you so much for inviting me),” as he clasped the microphone with both hands. Mads Mikkelsen stated, “We’ll try to make everybody happy.” hugging Tom Hiddleston. Benedict Cumberbatch gave a slight bow and greeted, "Oaidekite ureshi desu (Glad to meet you),” as he gracefully passed the baton to the legend. Christopher Lloyd, speaking to the audience with a greeting of "Good afternoon," threw in a conversational tone, "Hope you all have a great weekend,” as he concluded his remarks. Each comment revealed the individuality of the celebrities, adding to the excitement.

Continuing, the preparations for the traditional “Kagami biraki,” sake barrel-breaking ceremony at the Comic Con are underway. Ewan McGregor, dipping his fingers into the barrel for a taste, and Tom Hiddleston, smiling at the gesture. Evangeline Lilly, swinging the wooden mallet with joy, and Temuera Morrison, adopting a stance as if ready to chop with a karate move. Each one donning a Happi coat, exchanging greetings among the celebrities, confirming their names carved on the wooden mallets... Even these moments are a luxurious time for the fans.

With preparations complete, the crowd’s synchronized "Yoisho!" was followed by all the participants striking the barrels together. The celebrities, striking the barrel repeatedly with full force, despite being unfamiliar, provided a heartwarming touch to their engagement with Japanese culture. And thus, amid smiles and applause, Tokyo Comic Con 2023 commenced.

Even during the exit, the celebrities waving to the fans received continuous applause and encouragements. When Tom Hiddleston showcased a final blown kiss, the cheers reached much greater heights. The audience's reactions indicated the high expectations for this event.

[A must-see for fans! The full greetings from each visiting celebrity]

Pom Klementieff: “Hi everyone, I’m very excited to be back in Japan. I love Japan so much. I’m gonna be joined by a lot of very talented people and I hope you guys enjoy the Con.Tokyo Comic Con!”

Daniel Logan: “Tadaima (I’m back)! Yokoso (Welcome to) Tokyo Comic Con!”

Temuera Morrison: “Ogenki desuka (How are you)? Konnichiwa!”

Evangeline Lilly: “Konnichiwa! Arigato gozaimasu. Thank you so much for having me. I’m so honor to be here. I can’t wait to see all of your costumes. Your hospitality so far Tokyo Comic Con has been burdened.”

Natalia Tena: “Konnichiwa. Thank you so much for having me and inviting me. It’s amazing to be in this city. Thank you. I hope I see all of you later.”

Ewan McGregor: “Konnichiwa. Hello! So excited to be here in Tokyo. Thank you for having me. Thank you so much.”

Tom Hiddleston: “Hello. Omaneki itadaki arigato goazaimasu (Thank you do much for inviting me).”

Mads Mikkelsen: “Konnichiwa, Tokyo. There’s a lot of you sight gonna be a crazy weekend. We’ll try to make everybody happy. Arigato.”

Benedict Cumberbatch: “Konnichiwa, Tokyo. Thank you so much for having me.I’m thrilled to be here. I can’t wait to see you all. There’s a lot of you to see. I hope you have a fantastic weekend. We all are very excited to be here. Oaidekite ureshi desu (Glad to meet you).”

Christopher Lloyd: “Good afternoon. Hope you all have a great weekend.”

Photo Credit: [Ⓒ2023 Tokyo Comic Con All rights reserved./ Ayaka Ozaki]

