Feature: LIVE-ACTION ZORO - MACKENYU at TOKYO COMIC CON 2023 OF GRAND FINALE

Mackenyu: Known worldwide for his role as Zoro in the live-action "ONE PIECE"series. He won the Newcomer of the Year at the Awards of the Japanese Academy for his role in the movie "Chihayafuru". His major works include the movie "Rurouni Kenshin" series and the "Fullmetal Alchemist" series. He served as the ambassador for Tokyo Comic Con 2023, held from December 8th for three days. "Tokyo Comic Con" is a pop culture festival that provides opportunities for communication with celebrities and exhibits props used in movies. Here, we present excerpts from the scene where he appeared at the grand finale of this event.

Mackenyu appeared by the call of the host, Ryohei Odai and LiLiCo. When thanked for the Sushi sent to their green room, he humorously remarked, "I'm not the one making it, though, haha." Responding to Ryohei's story about buying goods, he confessed, "I also buy a lot of ONE PIECE cards.”

The customary fan question session began, and when asked, "What do you keep in mind as an actor?" Mackenyu replied, "The most important thing is if the audience enjoy it. When I meet them at events like this and hear, "It was good," that's what gives my life meaning.”

Concerning the type of role he would like to play in Hollywood in the future, he said, “Since I've had a lot of action roles, I'd like to try serious roles.Like a villain, or dying, or being sick, that kind of serious tone. I want to try ordinary roles that aren't heroes.”

When asked, "Among the characters you've played so far, which one is particularly memorable?" after some hesitation, he said, “I've played various roles, each with its own significance. Regarding action, 'Rurouni Kenshin' was at a top level. It was enjoyable, challenging, and this time with Zoro, I'm just starting, so there are parts I haven't fully explored yet. Next year's Season 2, how the action will change is one of the things to look forward to.”

To the question, "Is there a character you've portrayed with whom you felt a connection or a part you resonated with?" Mackenyu replied, "I think I have to connect and resonate with each character properly, or I can't act. I resonate with everyone quite a bit." When LiLiCo joked about playing mostly unpleasant old ladies and not resonating with them, Mackenyu laughed, saying, “I see. Understanding and resonating are different.” Ryohei added, "When you're acting, do you ever have a moment where you suddenly feel like "This character is fitting me! Sometimes, moments like that come in more smoothly when you're not thinking, rather than when you're worried." and Mackenyu agreed, saying, "Yes! If it doesn't fit without thinking, my posture won't become that character."

Responding to when he feels happiest, Mackenyu shared, “It's definitely when I'm enjoying a delicious meal. I wasn't born and raised in this country and that's one of the reasons why I live here. Rice is delicious, and the meals are tasty! Everyone is kind. They're very polite and courteous. You’ll never lose your wallet,” he praised enthusiastically. Then continued, “When I went to Kitakyushu, I dropped my wallet and It did come back. I couldn't thank them because they didn't leave their name. If they're watching this, thank you,” and expressed his gratitude.

As for his aspirations for next year, he declared, "I want to play a cool and strong Zoro for Season 2. Please look forward to it!" Amidst enthusiastic applause, he bowed with a smile and left the stage.

Mackenyu, actively contributing as the main cast of the globally successful live-action series 'ONE PIECE.' As he mentioned, being able to interact closely with fans is unique to Comic Con. We hope to hear from him about 'ONE PIECE Season 2' live at Comic Con as well.

(Ryohei) Now, I'd like to introduce this person. He served as the ambassador for Tokyo Comic Con 2023; it's Mackenyu.

(LiLiCo) When we talked yesterday, we got a story about "Have you eaten Sushi?" But, I said, "I haven't eaten."

(Ryohei) Suddenly, Sushi arrived at our green room and told, "It's from Mackenyu."

(LiLiCo) We enjoyed it.

(Mackenyu) I'm not the one making it, though, haha. (Pointing to both) You two are really great couple. I was smiling a lot looking at you two.

(LiLiCo) There’s no point fighting here so(lol)…

(Ryohei) Stop it. It sounds like we're fighting at home (lol).

(Mackenyu) I saw Ryohei bought a figure for about 2 million yen.

(Ryohei) No, no, no… Wait a minute, Mackenyu. Could you stop leaving a bone of contention? Seriously, She'll get really angry (lol).

(Mackenyu) Do you often buy them?

(Ryohei) I often buy them.

(Mackenyu) I also buy a lot of ONE PIECE cards.

(LiLiCo) Strangely, he says, "I received it."

(Mackenyu) That's a good idea.

(Ryohei) A commonly used trick is to say, "It's a gift from a fan."

(Mackenyu) I see. I'll remember that.

(LiLiCo) We've received many questions from fans on various themes.

(Ryohei) Let's go in order.

(LiLiCo) What do you keep in mind as an actor?

(Mackenyu) The most important thing is if the audience enjoy it. When I meet them at events like this and hear, "It was good," that's what gives my life meaning.

(Ryohei) Did you also hear such things from fans this time?

(Mackenyu) Not from the recently released one, but even for past works, when they say, "It was good," I'm happy! Thank you very much.

(LiLiCo) I often interview you regarding your movies. There are heartwarming works, heroes, and action-packed ones. Do you have any roles you'd like to try in Hollywood in the future? Like which comic book hero would be good.

(Mackenyu) Since I've had a lot of action roles, I'd like to try serious roles.

(Ryohei) By serious, do you mean like a villain?

(Mackenyu) Like a villain, or dying, or being sick, that kind of serious tone.

(LiLiCo) Also, fairly normal clothes?

(Mackenyu) I want to try ordinary roles that aren't heroes.

(Ryohei) I'd like to see that serious Mackenyu.

(LiLiCo) Your face changes too, every time. Sometimes you erase your aura, sometimes you emit it strongly.

(Mackenyu) Thank you.

(LiLiCo) Do you have any characters that are particularly memorable among those you've played so far?

(Mackenyu) I've played various roles, each with its own significance. Regarding action, 'Rurouni Kenshin' was at a top level. It was enjoyable, challenging, and this time with Zoro, I'm just starting, so there are parts I haven't fully explored yet. 'Rurouni Kenshin,' I guess.

(Ryohei) Even this time, Zoro's action, since there are a lot of introductory parts, Zoro seems to have a lot of relaxed action, right?

(Mackenyu) That's right. Also, next year's Season 2, how the action will change is one of the things to look forward to.

(Ryohei) In the story, there might be more scenes where you're gradually pushed into a corner.

(Ryohei) Do you have any characters you've portrayed with whom you felt a connection or a part you resonated with?

(Mackenyu) I think I have to connect and resonate with each character properly, or I can't act. I resonate with everyone quite a bit.

(LiLiCo) I can only play mostly unpleasant old ladies, and I hardly resonate with them (lol). But even though it's "completely opposite," I can play them with "because it's completely opposite"...

(Mackenyu) I see. Understanding and resonating are different.

(Ryohei) When you're acting, do you ever have a moment where you suddenly feel like "This character is fitting me!"

(Mackenyu) There is! If it doesn't fit without thinking, my posture won't become that character.

(Ryohei) Sometimes, moments like that come in more smoothly when you're not thinking, rather than when you're worried.

(Mackenyu) That's exactly right.

(LiLiCo) A completely different atmosphere question came. What do you think is the happiest time when you're doing this?

(Mackenyu) It's definitely when I'm enjoying a delicious meal. That's one of the reasons why I live in this country. The food is incredibly tasty, and everyone is kind. I wasn't born and raised in this country, so when I go to restaurants in places like LA... maybe I should quit (lol)! Everywhere is nice. I like everyone (lol)!

(LiLiCo) Many people probably have similar experiences (lol). Is it rice or food in general?

(Mackenyu) Rice is delicious too, and the meals are tasty! Everyone is kind. They're very polite and courteous. You can leave your wallet in public…it’s not okey but (lol), it comes back.

(Ryohei) In terms of safety, there are places like that. It's a country where people who find things make sure to deliver them without taking anything.

(Mackenyu) When I went to Kitakyushu, I dropped my wallet. It did come back, but my American driver's license was inside, placed upside down. I wonder who found it and thought, "Whose could it be?" When they looked at it, they probably went, "...oops!" and put it back (lol). But, thank you. I don't know who it was.

(Ryohei) That person probably felt their heart racing the moment they saw it. They must have definitely told the police, "Please return it to this person (lol)!”

(Mackenyu) I couldn't thank them because they didn't leave their name. If they're watching this, thank you.

(Ryohei) What are your new year's resolution?

(Mackenyu) Since I’ll be Zoro again, I want to play a cool and strong Zoro for Season 2.

(Ryohei) Regarding Season 2, I'd like you to declare it in front of everyone here... Can we expect it?

(Mackenyu) Please look forward to it!

(Ryohei) That's nice. It's great to hear that from the person himself.

(LiLiCo) Thank you for answering the questions. We look forward to it!

