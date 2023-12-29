Feature: 10 CELEBRITIES AT TOKYO COMIC CON 2023 OF GRAND FINALE

Tokyo and Osaka Comic Con: Since 2016, a pop culture festival providing opportunities for communication with celebrities and artists, exhibition of props used in movies, and interaction among cosplay enthusiasts. In the past, celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom gathered, and the 8th Tokyo Comic Con 2023 took place over three days from December 8th. This time, ambassador Mackenyu, and celebrities such as Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daniel Logan, Mads Mikkelsen, Christopher Lloyd, and others participated. Here, we bring you the highlights from the grand finale on the last day.

As soon as the host appeared, celebrities made a grand entrance one after another. Pom Klementieff appeared waving her hand, Daniel Logan enthusiastically jumped out with both hands raised. Temuera Morrison showcased a robot dance. Evangeline Lilly waved her hands left and right and bowed politely. Natalia Tena formed a heart shape with both hands. Ewan McGregor raised the peace sign high and bowed. Tom Hiddleston, with a smiling face, blew a kiss, eliciting a thunderous encouragements. Mads Mikkelsen applauded and embraced Tom Hiddleston. Benedict Cumberbatch bowed multiple times. The attendees warmly welcomed Christopher Lloyd with enthusiastic praise. True to his legendary status, he responded with a casual and graceful bow.

Once everyone was on stage, they shared their impressions of this year's Comic Con. Christopher Lloyd said, "I had a blast, had a great time and an honor to be here. I hope I'm back next year sometime soon." Benedict Cumberbatch expressed, "You (fans) are wonderful. You're such great, generous, wonderfully just gorgeous crowd. And I want to thank all the backstage team as well. They organize, looking after us and making everyone so well. It's a massive operation. They've been brilliant. Thank you." Mads Mikkelsen said,

“That was a crazy weekend. Is there anyone out there I haven't met, hands up. (Many hands raised) Okay, we will be back. We are coming back! Thank you so much. It's been absolutely wonderful,“ bowing multiple times.

Then came a breaking news announcement. Mads Mikkelsen won the Best Actor award at the European Film Awards. Amid applause and cheers, he bowed again. After exchanging a warm hug with Benedict Cumberbatch, he blew a kiss to the audience. Tom Hiddleston also embraced him. “It's in Berlin and I'm in Tokyo. I did speak to them this morning so that is also a reason why I might have been a little tired. Sorry about that,” Mads Mikkelsen commented through the microphone Tom Hiddleston held with both hands.

Tom Hiddleston conveyed, "Thank you so much for this weekend, all of you. For your kindness, your enthusiasm, your energy, and your love. I appreciate you." with his hand on his chest. Ewan McGregor stated, "Thank you so much. I had such a wonderful time meeting you all. It's so wonderful to come to Tokyo and to be here at this special event and to meet so many people, so quickly, was extraordinary. I think I’’ll go home and lie down for a week and I hope to see you here again. I love you all. Take care," blowing kisses and waving.

Natalia Tena said, "It has been such a pleasure to meet all your lovely faces. I have seen some epic costumes here and I've seen some shows on this stage. Please invite me again. Thank you." Evangeline Lilly raised both hands, saying, "Nihon daisuki dayo (I love Japan)!” and continued with a bow, "Arigato gozaimasu. I loved being here. Nihon daisuki dayo.” Temuera Morrison expressed, "I just want to say it's a big honor to be on the stage with such talent my fellows (pointing to the speakers). Domo arigato gozaimasu." He bowed with his hand on his chest.

Daniel Logan said, “Nihon daisuki (I love Japan). Osaka de aimasho (See you in Osaka)! Arigato." in Japanese, repeating "Thank you" multiple times. Pom Klementieff greeted, "Hello" with a shy smile. Then she echoed, "Thank you everyone. To be with you (fans), it reminds us why we do what we do. And thank you for your energy, for the beautiful letters, for the gifts, for the drawings. It made me very emotional and we love you all," smiling.

At this point, the announcement of next year's Tokyo Comic Con was made. Despite this, the celebrities' interactions to their fans did not stop, and the cheers continued. During the photo session, Evangeline Lilly and Daniel Logan clasped hands and made a heart shape. In a photo with the audience in the background, Ewan McGregor raised his smartphone, took a selfie with Tom Hiddleston.

At the end, gold tape scattered as everyone collectively closed the event. Evangeline Lilly and Temuera Morrison danced to the rhythm. Benedict Cumberbatch took a photo of the participants with his smartphone. Other celebrities also applauded or waved. When leaving, Tom Hiddleston blew another kiss. While shooting with a smartphone, Temuera Morrison, who was the last to leave, returned to the stage and excited the audience once again.

The grand finale of the three-day Tokyo Comic Con 2023. The unending applause and cheers testified to the satisfaction of the event. Furthermore, sincere words from the celebrities and deep gratitude to the fans were exchanged, enveloping the venue in excitement and smiles. Expectations are high for the next Comic Con.

Photo Credit: [Ⓒ2023 Tokyo Comic Con All rights reserved./ Ayaka Ozaki]

