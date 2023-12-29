Feature: BACK TO TOKYO - CHRISTOPHER LLOYD AT TOKYO COMIC CON 2023 OF CELEBRITY STAGE

Christopher Lloyd: Known for his role as Emmett "Doc" Brown in the “Back to the Future” film series. Other notable works include “The Addams Family” and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” He visited Japan for the Tokyo Comic Con 2023 held from December 8th for three days. "Tokyo Comic Con" is a pop culture festival that provides opportunities for communication with celebrities and exhibits props used in movies. Here, we bring you the highlights of the talk show that Christopher participated in during the event.

Responding to the call of "Doc!" from the audience, Christopher appeared, raising both hands with a smile. After acknowledging the crowd on both sides, he reacted to cheers with a grin. The host mentioned, "Last year, you came to Comic Con and said, 'I'll be ‘back to’ Comic Con again,' and you really ‘back to.’" The statement was met with applause.

The fan question session began, and when asked about memories from the filming of 'Back to the Future,' Christopher shared, “Before ‘Back to the Future 1’ opened and we were having an all night shoot in near San Francisco. And Alan Silvestri, a composer for ‘Back to the Future’ walked over, and he said ‘is this going to be anything?’ We hoped to be a good film but didn't expect it to be as good at as popular as it is.”

The host sought audience empathy, highlighting how the success of the film, beloved by people of all ages, owed much to Doc. Applause erupted from the venue. Responding with a smile, Christopher shared, “One of the most exciting things was about scientists like Einstein and others who are trying to solve a huge question about how life works and what it's all about. They think and they think. Doc falls down and hits his head on the toilet but it shakes his mind and he realizes, understands. I didn’t come up with that like Einstein though.”

The host continued, "It was doubtful whether it would be such a hit, but as the popularity of the first one grew, it fueled the enthusiasm for the second and third films. During that process, what were all the cast members talking about?" When inquired, he responded, “It had a good opening, became very popular and it helped do Back to the Future Part Ⅱ and Part Ⅲ because we felt we had things were working out for us.”

When asked about the secret to his long and successful acting career, Christopher replied, “I just really love being a character. Trying to understand what that character, what he's all about, how he moves, how he dresses, how he talks, the way he expresses himself. I try to find that character's truth.”

Moreover, when praised by the host for his role in 'The Addams Family,' Christoper shared, “When I grew up 7 to 10 years old, there was a magazine that came out every week with cartoons in. And one of the cartoons was Charles Addams’ and it would be Uncle Fester. Decades later, I got a call from my agent that they were making a movie and asked whether I like to do Fester. I mean, what's the chance of something like that happening?”

Regarding memories in Japan, he said, “I've been here a few times over the last 30 years or so. The first time, I came to do a commercial, where in a roller coaster where you go round upside down. I wasn't too excited about it but I'm there to got to do the job so I did.”

When questioned what he would say if his 1985 self traveled through time to meet him in 2023, he responded, “Every day, there's a new news story, that affects globally, the entire planet that is affected. Government issues with the contests between democracy and autocracy is a huge one that's played out today. And I think everybody's a little worried, a little tense hoping it turns out well. I don't think 1985 had that kind of urgency world wide yet.”

He added, “There's so many ways each of us can make choices that are either help to create a better world or not. And I know that I could do more than I do but I still know that I could do more.”

In response to a fan's request, he delivered a live performance of the famous line from 'Back to the Future Part III,' saying, "'Future is what you make it. Make it a good one.’ I have to give so much credit to Bob Gale, the producer and the writer of the show, and the director. Particularly gratitude, thanks and so much admiration for Michael j. Fox. He’s an extraordinary person. Such great courage and humor about himself. He's a treasurer.” He continued, and the venue erupted into applause.

When sought about the roles he would like to challenge in the future, he answered, “People sometimes ask me what stands out in my mind as a an extraordinary. Something extraordinary, I have to say that ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest’ and in the theater play called ‘Casper.’”

Finally, when the host asked, "Can we expect you to come to Tokyo and Osaka Comic Con again?" he responded enthusiastically, “Why not? I hope so. I like it here.” His loud response elicited joy from the fans. As he exited the stage, the venue echoed with cheers and applause. He repeated "Thank you" several times and said, "I'll see you next time.” Waving goodbye, he left the stage, expressing a sense of reluctance.

The legend of the timeless movie 'Back to the Future' still lives on, and the energy in the venue, after almost 40 years, speaks volumes about its enduring popularity. Christopher's warm and profound words will undoubtedly linger in the hearts of those present. We look forward to him being “back to” Tokyo or Osaka Comic Con.

Photo Credit: [Ⓒ2023 Tokyo comic con All rights reserved. /Ayaka Ozaki]

