DON PASQUALE to Play at New National Theatre

Don Pasquale will play at the New National Theatre in Tokyo from November 9 - November 17, 2019.

This opera follows the story of Don Pasquale who desperately wants a wife so that he can leave his inheritance to his own children rather than his nephew who is in love with a widow named Norina. Don Pasquale is introduced to a woman who he knows as Sofrina and they fall in love. As soon as they are married, Sofrina becomes an awful woman to Pasquale. What Pasquale does not know though is Sofrina is actually Norina - the woman who his nephew was in love with.

Don Pasquale was written in three acts by Gaetano Donizetti with an Italian libretto by Giovanni Ruffini. The opera was first performed in 1843 in Italy with great success.

For more information and tickets: https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/opera/donpasquale-2019.html





Related Articles Shows View More Japan Stories

More Hot Stories For You