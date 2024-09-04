The FSCJ Artist Series To Present AIN'T TOO PROUD; Tickets On Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The FSCJ Artist Series has announced that single tickets for the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, will go on sale Friday, September 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. .

AIN'T TOO PROUD will play the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, December 5 through Sunday, December 8. Groups orders of 10 or more can be made by calling 904-632-5050 or emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017.

The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG's Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued play sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre's box office record. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The national tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

