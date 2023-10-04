The FSCJ Artist Series Presents CELTIC WOMAN at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Celtic Woman at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

20 years on, Celtic Woman continues its legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity.

Following the success of ‘Postcards From Ireland’, Celtic Woman will return to US and Canadian audiences in 2024 with a brand new live show to celebrate this milestone.

Celtic Woman's fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music echoes Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences all around the world.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.