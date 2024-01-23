SIX The Musical Tickets On Sale At Jacksonville Center This Friday!

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, is delighted to announce that tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Friday, January 26, 2024 for eight performances from April 2-7, 2024. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling (904) 632-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Adriana Scalice as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Wesley Carpenter, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein, Cassie Silva and Kelly Denice Taylor. All casting is subject to change.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award- winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by JoeBeighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

SIX will have eight performances at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, April 2-7, 2024, as follows.

Tuesday, April 2 7:30PM

Wednesday, April 3 7:30PM

Thursday, April 4 7:30PM

Friday, April 5 8:00PM

Saturday, April 6 2:00PM

Saturday, April 6 8:00PM

Sunday, April 7 1:00PM

Sunday, April 7 6:00PM

Individual tickets for SIX will go on sale Friday, January 26, 2024. Individual tickets will be available at Click Here or by calling (904) 632-5000. Tickets will also be available for groups of 10 or more by contacting Group Sales at (904) 632-5050, or emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.