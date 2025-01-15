PETER PAN National Tour Flies Into Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The FSCJ Artist Series will present the 20th Annual Family Night on Broadway on Tuesday, February 18th along with the performance of PETER PAN at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts with Family Night activities beginning at 6:30 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Family Night on Broadway will offer children's activities and is free with paid show admission tickets. Kid-friendly foods will be available for purchase from Savor Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts' official caterer. There will be activities sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, Fun4FirstCoastKids, Jacksonville Zoo and more.

Families can save on PETER PAN Family Night tickets purchased through the FSCJ Artist Series. Purchase two tickets for Tuesday, February 18th and receive 50% off with promo code FLY at fscjartistseries.org. *Restrictions apply. See details at bottom of next page.

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

This extraordinary musical, full of excitement and adventure, features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

