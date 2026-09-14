Chris Botti, Brit Floyd and SWAN LAKE Set for Florida Theatre in 2027
The Jacksonville venue has announced three new engagements featuring Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti, Brit Floyd's ANIMALS 50 World Tour and the World Ballet Company
The Florida Theatre has announced three new shows for its 2027 calendar, with Chris Botti, Brit Floyd and the World Ballet Company all headed to the Jacksonville venue.
The newly announced engagements will begin in February with Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti, followed in March by Brit Floyd's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's Animals and a performance of Swan Lake by the World Ballet Company.
Chris Botti
Thursday, February 4, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Chris Botti will return to the concert stage at the Florida Theatre. Over a career spanning nearly three decades, Botti has collaborated with artists across the music industry, topped the jazz charts with numerous albums and earned multiple Gold and Platinum records.
His career has also taken him to stages including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and Sydney Opera House.
Brit Floyd – Animals 50 World Tour 2027
Saturday, March 27, 2027 at 8 p.m.
Brit Floyd will return in 2027 with Animals 50, a new production celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's 1977 album Animals.
The concert will feature the album performed in its entirety alongside a new stage production. The evening will also include Pink Floyd songs including "Time," "Money," "Shine On You Crazy Diamond," "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2."
World Ballet Company Presents Swan Lake
Tuesday, March 30, 2027 at 7 p.m.
World Ballet Company will bring Swan Lake to the Florida Theatre with a company of 50 classically trained dancers, more than 150 hand-sewn costumes and handcrafted sets.
Set to Tchaikovsky's score, the production will feature some of the ballet's best-known sequences, including the 32 fouettés and "Dance of the Little Swans."
All three performances will take place at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, Florida.
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