LITTLE BLACK DRESS Announced At Times Union Center for the Performing Arts

From Coco Chanel's 1926 Ford dress to Audrey Hepburn's in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" to Lady Di's revenge dress to Liz Hurley's jaw dropping Versace dress, the little black dress' (LBD) silhouette has changed over the years but like the many women who wear them, it's capacity for reinvention seems limitless. The LBD in every woman's wardrobe is the inspiration behind, LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical - a brand new production featuring an original script and score from the hilarious women of Spank! The Fifty Shades Parody. LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical brings the ultimate Girls' Night Out to the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theatre in Jacksonville for three performances June 25-27 (7:30 p.m. showtime). Tickets are now on sale.

In a year that has seen the embracement of Female Empowerment, the show brings a fresh outlook to a typical Girls Night Out show. It is an original musical written by a full female writing team. LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical is a show written for women, by women. Using hilarious improv, catchy songs, and a heartfelt story, LITTLE BLACK DRESS has made audiences across the globe laugh, cry, and party! The touring cast also includes Jennette Cronk, Rachel McLaughlan and Clint Hromsco; and is brought to life by a writing team that includes Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), Natalie Tenenbaum (Tony-nominated Mean Girls Broadway) and Toronto natives Amanda Barker (Sirius XM's Canada Laughs), and Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!)

LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical "LITTLE BLACK DRESS follows the story of Dee (Danni Davis) and her best friend Mandy (Jennette Cronk) experiencing life through their little black dresses - first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, second awkward sexual experience and more!

Deemed the fearlessly funny girls' night out musical LITTLE BLACK DRESS is the perfect show for every bachelorette party, birthday, anniversary, reunion, date night and is a-must see for any man looking to decode the mystery of every woman's secret weapon - the LBD. With hilarious show-stopping musical numbers, "Magic Mike" influenced dancing, and loads of improvised audience mayhem, LITTLE BLACK DRESS makes for one wild and unforgettable evening.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. for all three performances - June 25-27 - of LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical at the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theatre, Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com For information on the hit show, visit www.littleblackdressthemusical.com. The Times Union Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theatre is located at 300 West Water Street, Jacksonville.

WARNINGS: Adult themes and strong language. Recommended for 19+





