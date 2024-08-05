News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Hippodrome Theatre Presents PERFECT ARRANGEMENT, Opening August 30

The production will run from August 30 to September 22, with previews scheduled for August 28 and 29.

The Hippodrome Theatre, in partnership with the UF School of Theatre + Dance, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 52nd season with the captivating play Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne.

Set in 1950, Perfect Arrangement plunges into the era of the Red Scare, where two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, are charged with rooting out sexual deviants within their ranks. However, there's a significant twist: Bob and Norma are gay and have entered into a marriage of convenience with each other's partners as a cover.

This comedy draws inspiration from the Lavender Scare, highlighting the early stirrings of the American gay rights movement.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this funny and powerful exploration of identity and deception. For tickets and more information, visit thehipp.org or call (352) 375-4477.




