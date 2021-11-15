HELEN ON WHEELS Will Be Performed by Pigs Do Fly Productions Next Month

Pigs Do Fly Productions' Helen on Wheels managed just one performance before the pandemic forced the show to shutter in March 2020. However, Pigs' founder and Executive Producer Ellen Wacher vowed Pigs Do Fly Productions and the show would be back when the time was right. Now, with Florida COVID numbers consistently dropping, and audiences starting to attend theatre, Wacher feels "It's time to bring the gang back!"

A feisty, bingo-playing, gun-toting, ruckus raising, independent woman living in the small town of Crockett, Oklahoma. That's Helen Wheeler, the title character in Cricket Daniel's comedy Helen on Wheels. When Helen isn't locked up in the local clink, she's on her front porch shootin' up critters and the local kids. Not even the local sheriff, who has already taken away all her ammo and her driver's license, can manage to uphold the law when it comes to Helen, her sidekick Zona, and their daily "Thelma and Louise" antics.

i??"We theatre artists are all grateful to be back after such a long hiatus," says the show's director, Deborah Kondelik. "And I'm so pleased to be working with Ellen Wacher again, and most happy to be directing another Cricket Daniel play. "

"We have a great cast and an awesome crew, and I know our audiences are going to have a blast with this one (pun intended!)," says Wacher. "I look forward to seeing you at Helen on Wheels soon!"

Performances run December 3rd - December 19th.

To Purchase Tickets: www.pigsdoflyproductions.com or call 954-678-1496