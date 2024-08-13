GYPSY, A MUSICAL FABLE Comes to The Alhambra Theater and Dining

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alhambra Theater and Dining has announced its upcoming production of the beloved Broadway classic, "Gypsy, a Musical Fable," set for August 22 through September 29. Often referred to as “the greatest American musical,” this iconic show, with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience that celebrates the glitz and grit of showbiz.

Directed by Todd Booth and starring Lisa Valdini Booth, "Gypsy" tells the compelling story of Mama Rose (Valdini Booth), a determined and larger-than-life stage mother who dreams of stardom for her daughters. Featuring memorable songs like “Everything's Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” and “Some People,” the musical fable is a vibrant and poignant exploration of ambition, family, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'Gypsy' to the Alhambra Theater," says Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra Theater. "This production embodies the essence of classic Broadway while offering a fresh, contemporary twist. Our talented cast and creative team are dedicated to honoring this legendary show while delivering a performance that resonates with today’s audience."

The Alhambra Theater, known for its rich history and commitment to providing high-quality theatrical productions, promises a captivating staging of this timeless story. The intimate setting of the theater ensures that every seat offers a prime view of the dazzling performances and stunning production design.

﻿Tickets: “Gypsy, a Musical Fable” runs at the Alhambra from August 22, 2024 through September 29, 2024. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.

