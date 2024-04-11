Feeding South Florida Announces Fifth Annual FEED YOUR CREATIVITY Art Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Feeding South Florida has announced its Fifth Annual “Feed Your Creativity” Art Competition. Elementary, middle, and high school students throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are invited to participate for the opportunity to have their artwork displayed on one of Feeding South Florida's semi-trailer truck wrap – a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida. Feeding South Florida will accept artwork submissions Feb. 1 through April 30.

The art competition is part of Feeding South Florida's “Summer Hunger Ends Here” initiative, designed to raise the awareness and funds necessary to address summer hunger for kids in South Florida. It's aimed to engage students, their parents, teachers and schools in a critical issue, while also recognizing the artistic talent in the community.

Summer months are some of the most difficult times for South Florida families because when school is not in session, children don't have access to free or reduced-price school meals. In South Florida more than 300,000 kids rely on free or reduced meals during the school year.

Seeking to help fill the void of school meals, Feeding South Florida is a proud sponsor of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, providing meals to kids at Summer BreakSpots, pop-up pantries in low-income communities. Feeding South Florida also assists families at its Community Caring Centers, food pantries, along with other services at both of its warehouses in Pembroke Park in Broward County and Boynton Beach in Palm Beach County.

“We're excited to kick off our fifth annual ‘Feed Your Creativity' Art Competition that kicks off our ‘Summer Hunger Ends Here' campaign,” said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “When school is out for summer, kids may not have access to free or reduced meals, leaving them hungry as their parents struggle to find additional resources for food. Participating in the ‘Feed Your Creativity' Art Competition allows students the opportunity to showcase their artistic talent while raising awareness about the critical issue of hunger in kids in South Florida.”

The first-place winner will be awarded:

Artwork is displayed as a truck wrap on a 36-foot tractor/trailer that travels throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.

Artwork prominently displayed at Feeding South Florida's Pembroke Park warehouse.

Announcement on social media platforms including Facebook, X and Instagram.

All artwork will be displayed during a Gallery Night on Thursday, May 16, where winners will be announced. The truck reveal celebration will be held at the school of the first-place winner on Thursday, May 30.

Please visit https://feedingsouthflorida.org/fyc24 for more information, including the competition toolkit, key dates, additional awards and how to submit final artwork online.

About Feeding South Florida

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state's food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.17 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.