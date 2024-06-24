Edward Albee's One Acts Come To Jacksonville in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lumen Repertory Theatre has announced the third production of its 2024 season themed "BOLD": Edward Albee's powerful one-acts, The American Dream and The Zoo Story. This double bill, running from Friday, July 12 to Saturday, July 27, 2024 at the historic San Marco Church showcases the searing and thought-provoking works of one of America's most influential playwrights.

Lumen Repertory Theatre is thrilled to welcome David Alford, a distinguished visiting guest artist, to Jacksonville for this production. Alford, an accomplished actor and director known for his role as Bucky Dawes on the ABC/CMT/Lionsgate series Nashville, brings a wealth of experience to this bold presentation. His extensive career includes notable screen credits such as The Blacklist (NBC), The Good Fight (CBS/Paramount), The Last Castle (Dreamworks) and a standout performance in Manhattan Theatre Club's Tony Award-winning revival of The Little Foxes.

The American Dream is directed by David Alford* with Josh Andrews as Assistant Director and Kate McManus as Stage Manager. The cast includes Valerie Anthony, Sam Cobean, Jackson Gloumeau, Katie Johnston and Jen Mercer. This dark comedy satirizes the American Dream and explores the disillusionment lurking beneath the surface of a seemingly perfect life.

The Zoo Story is co-directed by David Alford* and Brian Niece*, with Josh Andrews as Stage Manager. Featuring performances by David Alford* and Brian Niece*, this intense play examines human connection and isolation through a chance encounter in Central Park, delving into themes of loneliness, social alienation, and the struggle for dominance.

Both plays promise to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience, challenging societal norms, evoking laughter and provoking deep reflection on the human condition.

"With Slow Burn, we continue our BOLD 2024 Season by diving into Albee's incisive exploration of societal norms and human complexity. This production embodies the daring spirit we aim to bring to our audiences, sparking thought and conversation through masterful storytelling, said Lumen Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Brian Niece. "Having David Alford join us as a visiting guest artist elevates the production to new heights, and we are eager for audiences to experience his exceptional talent."

All performances will be held at the historic San Marco Church, located at 1620 Naldo Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207. The dates and times are as follows:

Thursday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. (Press Preview)

Friday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. (Opening Night)

Saturday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45 or $20 for students with valid student ID and can be purchased at lumenrep.org/shows/slowburn. Production images can be found by visiting lumenrep.org/media. Season Sponsors are StageFund, and Preston and Joan Haskell. Season Partners are San Marco Church and Actors' Equity Association.

The production team for these plays includes Technical Director Mike Livingston, Scenic and Props Designer Claire Cimino, Lighting Designer Daniel Dungan, Costume Designer Camala Pitts, Sound Designer Brian Niece, Fight Choreographer Fulton Burns , Production Manager Katie Swider and Assistant Stage Manager Hayley Smith.

In addition to Slow Burn, Lumen Repertory theatre's smash hit ShakesBeer: A Brewery Tour is currently running in pop-up performances in local breweries through November. The 2024 Season closes out with Cadillac Crew by Tori Sampson in October, with dates and venues to be announced soon. For more information regarding schedules and venues, please see below or visit lumenrep.org.

*These individuals are part of the Actors Equity Association, a United States labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional Actors and Stage Managers. Equity fosters the art of live theatre as an essential component of society and advances the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits, including health and pension plans.

