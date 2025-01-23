WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Saenger Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are bringing their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?, to Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater on March 12, 2025!

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

Doors open at 6:30 PM and show will start at 7:30 PM.Tickets range from $46.50 - $56.50 plus fees.

