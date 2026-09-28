TRE FLOYD’S BLACK GIRL THERAPY – A STAGE PLAY Will Come to Thalia Mara Hall
The performance is set for October 24, 2026.
Tre Floyd’s Black Girl Therapy – A Stage Play will be presented October 24, 2026, at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Written by Tre Floyd, Black Girl Therapy follows six Black women who enter a group therapy session as strangers. During the session, each woman is asked by the therapist to choose a number that will define who she is.
“They may be strangers going in but they’ll never be the same coming out,” according to the production description. The play invites audiences to join the therapy session and discover the significance behind each woman’s number.
Tickets are on sale to the public and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Public sales are scheduled to end at 9 p.m. on October 24.
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