TRE FLOYD’S BLACK GIRL THERAPY – A STAGE PLAY Will Come to Thalia Mara Hall

NEW! Jackson, MS Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jackson, MS & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tre Floyd’s Black Girl Therapy – A Stage Play will be presented October 24, 2026, at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Written by Tre Floyd, Black Girl Therapy follows six Black women who enter a group therapy session as strangers. During the session, each woman is asked by the therapist to choose a number that will define who she is.

“They may be strangers going in but they’ll never be the same coming out,” according to the production description. The play invites audiences to join the therapy session and discover the significance behind each woman’s number.

Tickets are on sale to the public and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Public sales are scheduled to end at 9 p.m. on October 24.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 13 Hrs 01 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Jackson, MS? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Jackson, MS Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming