JERSEY BOYS Will Come to Thalia Mara Hall in September

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JERSEY BOYS is set to come to Jackson, Mississippi, as part of the 20th anniversary U.S. tour, with a one-night engagement at Thalia Mara Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Presented by Broadway in Jackson, the Tony Award-winning musical will take the stage at 255 E. Pascagoula St. The Jackson engagement is currently scheduled as a single performance.

JERSEY BOYS follows Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from their beginnings in New Jersey through their rise to international success. The musical features songs including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)."

The musical has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The production tells the story through four sections narrated by members of The Four Seasons.

The 20th anniversary U.S. tour is scheduled to visit Jackson following engagements in Syracuse, Nashville, New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette. The official tour schedule also lists subsequent performances in Springfield, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky, Oxford, Alabama, and Louisville, Kentucky.

The previously announced U.S. touring cast has included Jon Hacker as Frankie Valli, Eric Chambliss as Bob Gaudio, Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito and Michael Milton as Nick Massi. The producers have not yet separately confirmed the cast for the Sept. 30 Jackson engagement, so casting for the performance remains subject to official announcement.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Additional information is available through Thalia Mara Hall, which lists the venue box office at 601-487-2562.

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