The Outsiders comes to Biloxi Little Theatre in July. Performances run July 25 - 29, 2024.

Witness the riveting performance of The Outsiders, a stage play written by Christopher Sergel based on the novel of the same name by S. E. Hinton, and performed by a talented cast of teens from along the Gulf Coast.

Located in east Biloxi, the playhouse is housed in a historic building at 220 Lee Street, south of the Biloxi Kroc Center and north of the Deer Island cut. Parts of the building date to the 1890's. Amenities include handicapped parking and accessibility, dual air conditioning and heating, and lighted and patrolled parking areas.

