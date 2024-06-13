SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Thalia Mara Hall Next Year

The performance is on March 14, 2025.

By: Jun. 13, 2024
Sleeping Beauty is headed to Thalia Mara Hall next year. The performance is on March 14, 2025.

Experience the enchanting tale of Sleeping Beauty brought to life in a mesmerizing ballet by Classical Arts Entertainment. Witness the captivating performance by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine as they tell the story of Princess Aurora, cursed to a century-long slumber by the evil fairy Carabosse.

With lavish sets, hand-painted scenery, exquisite costumes designed by the most talented artists of Ukraine, and Tchaikovsky's iconic score, this production promises an unforgettable experience. Led by a cast of world-class dancers, the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's artistry and flawless execution will transport you into a world of wonder and magic.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a masterpiece of classical ballet. Book your tickets now and be enchanted by Sleeping Beauty!




