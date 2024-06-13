SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Thalia Mara Hall Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sleeping Beauty is headed to Thalia Mara Hall next year. The performance is on March 14, 2025.

Experience the enchanting tale of Sleeping Beauty brought to life in a mesmerizing ballet by Classical Arts Entertainment. Witness the captivating performance by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine as they tell the story of Princess Aurora, cursed to a century-long slumber by the evil fairy Carabosse.

With lavish sets, hand-painted scenery, exquisite costumes designed by the most talented artists of Ukraine, and Tchaikovsky's iconic score, this production promises an unforgettable experience. Led by a cast of world-class dancers, the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's artistry and flawless execution will transport you into a world of wonder and magic.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a masterpiece of classical ballet. Book your tickets now and be enchanted by Sleeping Beauty!

Comments

