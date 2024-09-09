MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to New Stage Theatre in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Million Dollar Quartet Christmas will come to New Stage Theatre in December. The musical features a book by Colin Escott. Performances run December 4-7, 12-14, 17, 19-21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., and December 8, 15, & 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays! Sun Records, now festively decorated with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous! Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. Million Dollar Quartet Christmas a jam-packed evening of holiday hits and classic characters you won’t want to miss!

