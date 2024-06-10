EXIT Festival Completes Electronic Lineup For 2024 Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EXIT 2024 in Serbia completes unrivalled electronic part of lineup for its Dance Arena and many other stages at Petrovaradin Fortress.

ARTBAT, Argy b2b Vintage Culture and many more are added to an impressive roster led by Carl Cox, Bonobo, Black Coffee, Sara Landry, I Hate Models and more than 100+ acts!

EXIT Festival's mts Dance Arena has long been a temple of electronic music with top-notch lineups soundtracking dancing in the mediaeval trenches and this year will be no different. Joining this year's already announced names are Carl Cox, Bonobo, ARTBAT, Black Coffee, Maceo Plex, Sama' Abdulhadi, Klangkuenstler, Carlita, I Hate Models, Patrick Mason, Franky Wah, Barry Can't Swim, ARTBAT, Argy b2b Vintage Culture, Avantika, Human Rias, and Lanna to make for the best ever event. EXIT is the largest electronic music gathering in Europe and ticket prices will go up on June 15th so move fast to get yours now.

EXIT offers a wide spectrum of electronic sounds from the scene's most innovative names across several unique stages. It is the ultimate electronic sanctuary for dance music lovers from all over the planet and year on year tens of thousands travel to Serbia and to the heart of EXIT, a cutting-edge haven of sound that immerses them deep into the party with high-spec production and world-class sound systems.

One major new addition is the Ukrainian duo ARTBAT, fresh off their performance at EXIT's Sea Star Festival having recently made waves with their cover of the legendary Chemical Brothers hit “Hey Boy Hey Girl,” while a world premiere of house titans Argy b2b Vintage Culture will also be a highlight and Lanna, EXIT's 18-year-old wunderkind, will bring plenty of energy from her Ibiza performances.

The famous setting for this is the legendary Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia, which was completed in 1780 and has more than 40 different stages to hear music. This year on July 11 it will welcome long-time techno titan Carl Cox, the rich sounds of Klangkuenstler and Palestine's leading export Sama' Abdulhadi, while July 13 brings Ellum Audio boss Maceo Plex, harder techno from I Hate Models, and Berlin favourite Patrick Mason.

Other standouts include Grammy-winning South African DJ Black Coffee who is the global leader when it comes to Afro house and has worked with a who's who of stars from across the music world while also holding down a key Ibiaz residency each summer. He will close down the whole festival, and also playing is Bonobo, the eclectic musician, cultured producer and revered live performer who brings many influences from hip-hop to soul to jazz to his richly evocative and escapist sounds.

Across the weekend, the NSNS Refreshed By Heineken Silver stage will welcome plenty of unique talents including Carlita, Sara Landry, Kobosil, Yotto, Helena Hauff, Cassie Raptor, Francis Mercier, Estella Boersma, Henry Saiz, and Oguz.

Meanwhile the Together X House by IQOS stage, Gaia Trance stage and Urban Bug stage will all keep people doing all weekend long with a broad and brilliant mix of sounds from the worlds of house, techno and trance such as ANTDOT, Alex Wann, Sasson, Kitty Amor, Mont Rouge and Sparrow & Barbossa and tens more.

