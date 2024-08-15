Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Puccini`s concert comes to the Lyric Opera Jersalem in November. The performance is on 14th November 2024 at YMCA Auditorium, 26 King David St.

Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924) was the greatest composer of Italian opera after Giuseppe Verdi. The concert of the Jerusalem Lyric Opera in cooperation with the Consulate of Italy in Jerusalem with the selection of the most sparkling arias, duets, and ensembles presented by international and Israeli prime soloists will be a true musical feast for Puccini aficionados. On the anniversary of his passing in 1924 arias and ensembles from his famous operas will be performed.

