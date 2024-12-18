THE WOMEN, WE WILL RISE Returns to the Everyman in Cork

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its success in 2023, Karan Casey's powerful production, The Women, We Will Rise, is back at Cork's Everyman on February 1st - St. Brigid's Day, the perfect day to celebrate the great feats of Irish women!

The Women, We Will Rise is a stirring celebration of the female narrative in the Irish folk tradition, co-produced with The Everyman. This captivating show takes audiences on an emotional journey through the power of song and storytelling, exploring the lives of Ireland's revolutionary women, past, present, and future.

Presented by acclaimed singer Karan Casey, this production places women at the heart of the folk tradition, sharing the stories of Ireland's gallant women through song. Directed by the renowned Tom Creed, known for his exceptional work on Watt by Samuel Beckett, Conversations After Sex, and Trade by Mark O’Halloran, this show will be an unforgettable experience. Karan Casey delves into the lives of remarkable women from Ireland's revolutionary period, including her own great-grandmother, Agnes Ryan, a mother of 12 and a member of Cumann na mBan. The show also highlights figures like Kathleen Clarke and Countess Markievicz, while addressing the roles of contemporary Irish women. Overseeing it all is the legendary figure from Irish folklore, an Chailleach.

Karan says, “Agnes Ryan was my great-grandmother. In 2016, I was invited by my granduncle Jacko to sing at the unveiling of a plaque for Pakie Ryan, her husband. He was a key figure in the IRB, and while much is known about him, Agnes's story remained largely untold. This project is my way of giving voice to her, and other incredible women, from that era. I am thrilled to showcase these stories through song and poetry at The Everyman, produced by Aoife Clarke and directed by Tom Creed.”

