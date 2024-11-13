THE TIES THAT BIND Set For This Week in Ireland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of the Creative Communities on a Shared Island initiative, two of Ireland’s most best-known small venues from opposite corners of the island teamed up to explore their mutual creative links in a project called ‘The Ties that Bind’.

Over the past 12 months, local artists from each area have taken part in residential exchanges, swapping the rural village Ballydehob, West Cork for the Inner-City North Belfast, and vice versa. The artists have been collaborating on new work, inspiring participation and dialogue and bringing the two communities closer together.

July 2023, The Duncairn curated a mini festival at Levis’ Corner House in Ballydehob. Over 20 artists from the North traveled to take part in an action-packed programme showcasing the work of The Duncairn, and the creative community it serves, as well as celebrating the shared joy of artistic expression.

This week, from November 14th to 17th, Ballydehob will go to Belfast, with West Cork musicians, visual artists, aerial artists, craft makers, chefs traveling up to The Duncairn. Programmed by Levis’ this ‘takeover’ weekend will include live music events, as well as crafting, food and engagement with local community groups.

PROGRAMME INFO:

Opening the Weekend will be Levis Corner House ‘Secret Song’. For the past 10 years, Levis' in Ballydehob has hosted a magical one-day festival called 'Secret Song' with a full day of artists, known and unknown names, playing their songs throughout the venue. There have been performances from Mick Flannery, Ye Vagabonds, Lisa Hannigan, Rozi Plain, Lisa O'Neill, Saint Sister, SOAK to name but a few, with not one artist announced in advance. The audiences are richly rewarded for taking a chance on the lineup.

On Saturday 16th, Levis will host a ‘Secret Song’ evening in The Duncairn (Remaining tickets available online at https://leviscornerhouse.com/ )

‘Sing for Your Supper’ on Saturday night will feature Michelin-starred Chef Robbie Krawczyk from Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob to serve up a very special West Cork set menu at The Duncairn Arts Centre in Belfast. Diners are also offered the opportunity to stand up and sing a song of their choice with the best performer winning their own ‘Supper for Free’!

The weekend will round off with Junior Secret Song …a Levis’ event very similar to the Duncairn’s own Super Sunday Session’. A free, family-friendly arts event featuring a concert, kids crafts and art for everyone aged 1-100, it will be an afternoon focused on community, creativity and connection, a mission close to the heart of both venues.

“Music is the means to gently, almost inadvertently break down barriers and bring our communities closer together. Small can be beautiful and outside of the positive socio economic benefits, the cultural and mental health positives this partnership will leave a legacy that will reverberate through our communities and is just the beginning ,“ Joe O’ Leary, Levis Corner House.

“Creative Communities on Shared Island” is part of the Shared Island dimension to the Creative Ireland Programme 2023-2027, supporting cross-border creative projects to inspire connections between people, communities and places. “The Ties that Bind” project between Levis’ Corner House and The Duncairn is facilitated by Cork County Council and Belfast City Council.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More