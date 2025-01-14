Ortús Chamber Music Festival Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ortús Chamber Music Festival will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival with concerts and events from February 27th to March 2nd 2025 in Blackrock Castle, Dripsey Castle Estate, Sirius Arts Centre Cobh and in a variety of venues in Cork City - the Aula Maxima in UCC, the MTU Cork School of Music and St Peter’s Cork. Set up in 2016 by childhood friends Sinéad O’Halloran and Mairéad Hickey, who shared a strong desire to bring the world’s finest musicians to Cork, the 2025 festival will feature many of the world’s finest classical and trad musicians.

For the 2025 festival, co- founder, Sinéad, cellist in the renowned Marmen Quartet, will perform with members of the Marmen Quartet, Johannes Marmén (violin), Laia Valentin Braun (violin) and Bryony Gibson-Cornish (viola). They will be joined by Slovenian clarinettist Aliaž Beguš. The programme will travel across the centuries with beloved works by Mozart, Brahms, Bartók and Dvořák alongside contemporary works, including works by Irish composers, Sam Perkin and Ben Dwyer. The debut album from the Marmen, who have been signed to BIS, will be released in January.

Ortús Chamber Music Festival will also feature Irish Traditional group, Strung - Lucia MacPartlin and Maria Ryan (violins), Kaitlin Cullen-Verhuez (cello) and Luke Howard (piano) - who specialise in a fusion of traditional Irish and classical music and Lucia and Maria’s fiddle duo.

Full details of the concerts and a link for purchasing tickets can be found on ortusfestival.ie. Tickets are available now.

