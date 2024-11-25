New Cork Fringe Festival to Take Place in May 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Calling all Cork artists and arts workers! Exciting news on the arts front as 2025 brings a new Festival to Cork City from the 9th-11th of May.

Developed by two of Cork's brightest emerging producers, Daniel Cremin and Ineke Lavers, Cork Fringe Festival celebrates the weird, the wonderful, and the often under-represented in the Cork arts-scene. Using both conventional and unconventional venue spaces, Cork Fringe aims to present a multi-disciplinary arts festival that nurtures new and established artists and arts professionals of all artistic disciplines.

This new festival is entirely volunteer-led, with the primary purpose of adding to the Cork Arts ecology by creating a new platform for Cork artists to continue to cultivate their art. Cork Fringe aims to create a space for collaboration not only within the fringe community in Cork, but internationally through the fringe festival network all over the world. The May festival will give audiences the opportunity to explore a wide-reaching programme of arts stretched throughout the city in unique and intriguing locations.

The Cork Fringe artist application process opens on the 26th of November for all artists interested in being a part of the 2025 programme and will remain open until the 13th of January. If you have a show, performance, or exhibition, Cork Fringe would love to hear from you.

Cork Fringe is looking for Cork artists in fields of comedy, theatre, music, visual art, film, and more, to be a part of an explosion of Cork's artistic capabilities. The link to the application form can be found here (available from 26th November) and any questions can be directed to info@corkfringe.com.

Working alongside and partnering with leading arts organisations in the city, Cork Fringe will harness the immense artistic talent present in Cork while also encouraging Cork people to help, support and shape new and developing artforms. If you would like to be a part of the fringe volunteer network in May, or if your organisation is interested in getting involved with us, we would love to hear from you.

