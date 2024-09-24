Fishamble Will Present the Premiere of BREAKING This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BREAKING is a first play by exciting new playwright Amy Kidd which is set to burst onto stages across Ireland this autumn.

The production will preview from 27-28 September at Droichead Arts Centre, premiere at Draíocht, Blanchardstown (2-5 October) as part of Dublin Theatre Festival, before playing The Everyman on 8 – 9 October.

Fishamble plays a key role in bringing new work to the stage by both new and established playwrights in Ireland. This play came about through Amy submitting it to Fishamble. BREAKING was submitted in 2023, one of over 300 submissions of unsolicited plays received by the company that year. Previous plays by first-time writers, discovered through the unsolicited script submission process, and produced by Fishamble, are FROM BOTH HIPS by Mark O’Rowe (1997) and NOAH AND THE TOWER FLOWER by Sean McLoughlin (2007).

BREAKING asks fascinating and profound questions about how we navigate a world without any simple answers.

The creative team for this groundbreaking new work is led by Director Jim Culleton, with Set and Costume Design by Alyson Cummins, Light Design by Suzie Cummins and Music and Sound Design by Carl Kennedy.

It looks like love but smells like control.

Sam and Charlie are played by Curtis-Lee Ashqar, Eavan Gaffney, Matthew Malone and Jeanne Ní Áinle.

We witness scenarios with Sam and Charlie played out by different cast members at different times. How will it affect our preconceptions of people, relationships and controlling behaviour.

Welcome to the world of Sam and Charlie in BREAKING. It looks like love but it tastes like control. How do we judge, when we can’t trust our own judgement? Who do we distrust and who gets the benefit of the doubt?

Amy Kidd says 'I’ve been an admirer of Fishamble’s for many years and I am thrilled that they will be producing my debut play ‘BREAKING’ at the Dublin Theatre Festival this year. What a dream to be working with such a fantastic company and the cast and creative team are wonderful. As a first time writer this is definitely a ‘pinch me’ moment. '

Fishamble discovers, develops and produces new plays of national importance with a global reach. It has toured its productions to audiences throughout Ireland, and to 20 other countries. It champions the role of the playwright, typically supporting over 50% of the writers of all new plays produced on the island of Ireland each year. Fishamble has received many awards in Ireland and internationally, including an Olivier Award.

