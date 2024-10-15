Fight2Flight Theatre to Present Tour of DECLAN'S GOT TALENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fight2Flight Theatre will present a tour of DECLAN'S GOT TALENT by Peter Gowen.

Declan lives on his own, but he is not alone. He wants to prove to himself and his constant companion that he has got what it takes. After years of suffering from a lack of confidence, he's decided to "Go for it!"

Fight2Flight Theatre's latest offering is Declan's Got Talent: a new dark comedy for two actors by Peter Gowen. We see Declan trying to prepare for his upcoming audition on a talent show, but there is someone else there. And as Declan tries to silence this other voice we are dragged back into East Cork/West Waterford in the late Sixties. We follow Declan attempting to enter the Church, cope with his infatuations and watch him triumph.

Declan's Got Talent, starring Peter Gowen and Jack Healy, will receive its world premiere at the newly re-opened Briery Gap, Macroom before touring Ireland for three weeks in late October until November 16 with a final night at The Palace Fermoy. It will be also revived in January 2025 at Smock Alley as part of First Fortnight Festival.

Following the success of Peter Gowen's Chronicles of Oggle and Country and Irish for Fight2Flight, the play looks at the contradictions of an Irish childhood in the 1960/70's - Declan dreams of a life which are at odds with Society's view of him.

Now in his sixties Declan has decided that he wants to prove something to himself, and he has managed to get past the first round of auditions for Britain's Got Talent. He is ready to give his all.

But who is that up there with him?

Who is that, dragging up the past?

Who is this presence in his life, his companion through thick and thin?

Declan's Got Talent is supported by Cork and Waterford County Councils and First Fortnight Festival.

TOURING INFORMATION

THE BRIARY GAP, Macroom,

Wednesday 30 Oct, 8pm

THE MALL ARTS CENTRE, Youghal,

Thursday 31 Oct, 8pm

SOURCE ARTS CENTRE, Thurles,

Friday 1 Nov, Matinee 2pm BOOK HERE

SCHOOLYARD THEATRE, Charleville,

Saturday Nov 3, 8pm BOOK HERE

TOWNHALL THEATRE, Galway,

Sunday Nov 3, 8pm

BACKSTAGE, Longford,

Tuesday Nov 5, 8pm BOOK HERE

THE GLENS, Manorhamilton,

Wednesday Nov 6, 8pm BOOK HERE

BALLINA ARTS,

Thursday Nov 7, 8pm BOOK HERE

BALLYDUFF, Waterford,

Friday Nov 8, 8pm

St DECLAN'S HALL, Ardmore,

Saturday Nov 9, 8pm

KILL COMMUNITY HALL,

Sunday Nov 10, 8pm

St JOHN'S, Listowel,

Thursday Nov 14, 8pm

SKIBBEREEN TOWN HALL,

Friday Nov 15, 8pm

FERMOY,

Saturday Nov 16, 8pm

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More