Culture Night Cork City 2024 Sets Programming for September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A hugely anticipated, annual, all-Ireland event, the 19th edition of Culture Night will take place on Friday, September 20th. Culture Night/Oíche Chultúir celebrates culture, creativity, and the arts, and seeks to actively promote the belief that our rich and varied culture is alive, treasured, and nurtured in people’s lives, on the day and every day. On September 20th doors will be open later and special and unique events will be specifically programmed at participating locations, all over the City and all FREE of charge.



“Cork has a rich and varied culture which we can celebrate with pride on Culture Night, September 20th. With about eighty venues there is no end of choice, with a variety of events to be enjoyed free for all the family. The only downside is we can't be everywhere at once. Enjoy Cork's culture. Be a part of it.” says Lord Mayor of Cork, Dan Boyle.



From music to visual arts, with literature, dance and more, Culture Night is an unmissable event. Highlights this year include:



Culture Night at UCC: This year, for this first time, UCC are presenting a cohesive series of events in several locations indoor and out - on the main campus and also in the nearby Granary Theatre and the Confucius Centre. Whether visitors are looking for family events or activities for grown-ups, there will be something for everyone all evening.



Cork City Library will host a fantastic array of events from Choral Performances from Voiceworks, Readings from Cork Stories, Performance from Irene Kelleher, plus Jimmy Crowley & Eve Telford will be singing a selection of Cork Songs.



The Everyman will see leading drag haus and pure Cork legends, Mockie Ah! bringing Camp Culture to MacCurtain Street



Join world famous Cork kids The Kabin Studio for music jams, workshops & a seisúin ceol suitable for kids of all ages



Cork City Council as always offers a range of events at City Hall, from an exhibition about 6-a-side football to chamber music in the concert hall.



Some events on Culture Night require booking, please check the website for details. Full programme details at: www.CorkCity.ie/culturenight



Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More