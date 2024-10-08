Brokentalkers and Shaun Dunne Will Premiere EVERYTHING FALLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brokentalkers, one of Ireland's leading theatre companies, in collaboration with acclaimed theatre maker Shaun Dunne, have announced the premiere of "Everything Falls" – a powerful and thought-provoking new theatre production that delves into the complexities of care. The production will take place at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin, with previews on the 16th and 18th of November, and its official opening on the 19th, followed by performances through the 23rd. The show will then travel to Town Hall Theatre, Galway for one performance on the 26th of November.

"Everything Falls" explores the essence of care – both as a selfless act of love and as a duty that can feel burdensome. This contemporary performance combines choreography, original music, and documentary material, offering an intimate window into the lives of family carers and the loved ones they support. Audiences are invited to question: Why do some of us care more than others? And what happens when we stop?

Inspired by real-life interviews, the production weaves together the personal stories of those with lived experiences of family care, blending their voices into a striking narrative that illuminates the emotional weight and complexities of caregiving.

The production features a dynamic cast, including Lauren Larkin (actor), Charlie Hogan (UK-based dancer), and musicians Maud Lee (One Two One Two, Maud in Cahoots), Kim Porcelli, Daniel Fitzpatrick, and Bryan O'Connell. The band will perform a brand-new score by celebrated composer Seán Millar, marking his first collaboration with Brokentalkers since 2016.

"Everything Falls" also brings together an extraordinary creative team. Eddie Kay serves as the movement director, while the design is led by Ger Clancy (Set), Dara Hoban (Lighting), and Sarah Foley (Costume). The production is creatively produced by Rachel Bergin.

This compelling and timely production promises to take audiences on an emotional journey into the heart of care, and its impact on both the caregiver and the cared-for. As we face global discussions about care systems, support networks, and personal responsibility, "Everything Falls" explores the lives, hopes and challenges of the family carers that save the government €20billion a year in unpaid care, without which our health and social care system would collapse.

Dates & Venues

Project Arts Centre, Dublin https://projectartscentre.ie/events/everything-falls/

Preview 1: 16th November

Preview 2: 18th November

Opening Night: 19th November

Performances: 20th - 23rd November (Matinee & Evening performance on 23rd)

Town Hall Theatre, Galway - https://tht.ie/4346/everything-falls

26th November

