Abbey Theatre Will Perform a Reimaging Of Jane Austen's EMMA

The Abbey Theatre has announced details of its winter offering, with the European premiere of a spectacular adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, boldly reimagined for the Bridgerton and Brat era, set to electrify the Abbey Stage from Friday, 22nd November 2024 until Saturday, 25th January 2025.

Ripping the bodice of tradition, Emma will thrill audiences with modern flourishes, a contemporary soundtrack and a period-but-playful retelling of the classic comedy of manners. Adapted by Kate Hamill, it will be directed by Claire O'Reilly, with an all-star cast of exciting Irish actors. O'Reilly teams up with fellow Malaprop Theatre Company co-founder, Molly O'Caithain who will design the show.

Centring on the charming, clever, flirtatious, and cunning title character, Emma follows the privileged lives and relationships of individuals from upper-class families in Georgian-Regency England. Skewering the social norms of the day, it examines love, desire, class, and the effort it takes to sustain a life of luxury.

Commenting, director Claire O'Reilly said: “Emma's life is fun, privileged and party-filled – but it has cost her. Plied with education but with nowhere to put it, obsessed with matchmaking but dedicated to celibacy, her class collides with the limitations of gender and social pressure leaving this buoyant, extroverted person unsure of her next move. How can you flourish in the world you want when it's been decided that you can't fully participate?”

Co-Director of the Abbey Theatre, Artistic Director Caitríona McLaughlin added: “It takes a unique talent to adapt a beloved novel for the stage, particularly if that novel is set in a specific time and place. Kate Hamill has an exceptional ability to do just that. Her treatment of Jane Austen's Emma is pure and joyful, it feels utterly contemporary and yet is immediately familiar.

“I am very excited to have an opportunity to share the artistry of this dynamic duo, writer Kate Hamill and director Clare O'Reilly. Claire was one of our first resident directors and it's thrilling to be able to showcase her talent on our stage. I cannot think of a better Christmas gift for our audiences.”

