VIDEO: Benjamin Velez Accepts the 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant With Virtual Speech

In lieu of a ceremony, 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Benjamin Velez shares what this grant means to him in a virtual acceptance speech.

Watch the video below!

Benjamin Velez is a composer/lyricist and Columbia graduate (114th Varsity Show). Proud member of the BMI workshop (2012 Harrington Award). His work has been at MTF, Ars Nova, NAMT, NEO, The Civilians, 4@15, and Joe's Pub. He was a Sundance Artist at the UCROSS Foundation, and his musical "Afterland" was developed at YIMT and the York Theater. He developed "Starblasters" at Dixon Place and will workshop it at Manhattan School of Music in Spring 2020. His musical "Borderline" won the 2018 Weston Playhouse New Musical Award and was workshopped at the 2019 O'Neill Musical Theater Conference. He was a 2018-2019 DGF Fellow and the 2019 Fred Ebb Award Winner. His musical "Kiss My Aztec", written with John Leguizamo, Tony Taccone, and David Kamp, had its world premiere at Berkeley Rep (2019), followed by a run at the La Jolla Playhouse (Fall 2019).







