Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Benjamin Velez Accepts the 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant With Virtual Speech

Article Pixel May. 14, 2020  

In lieu of a ceremony, 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Benjamin Velez shares what this grant means to him in a virtual acceptance speech.

Watch the video below!

Benjamin Velez is a composer/lyricist and Columbia graduate (114th Varsity Show). Proud member of the BMI workshop (2012 Harrington Award). His work has been at MTF, Ars Nova, NAMT, NEO, The Civilians, 4@15, and Joe's Pub. He was a Sundance Artist at the UCROSS Foundation, and his musical "Afterland" was developed at YIMT and the York Theater. He developed "Starblasters" at Dixon Place and will workshop it at Manhattan School of Music in Spring 2020. His musical "Borderline" won the 2018 Weston Playhouse New Musical Award and was workshopped at the 2019 O'Neill Musical Theater Conference. He was a 2018-2019 DGF Fellow and the 2019 Fred Ebb Award Winner. His musical "Kiss My Aztec", written with John Leguizamo, Tony Taccone, and David Kamp, had its world premiere at Berkeley Rep (2019), followed by a run at the La Jolla Playhouse (Fall 2019).

VIDEO: Benjamin Velez Accepts the 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant With Virtual Speech
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Next on Stage



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: WICKED's Kerry Ellis, Willemijn Verkaik, Rachel Tucker, Louise Dearman, and More Perform 'For Good' in Honor of the Make a Difference Trust
  • VIDEO: Dee Roscioli, Annaleigh Ashford & Colin Hanlon Perform WICKED Parody 'Defying Quarantine'
  • VIDEO: Nick Adams Goes Live on BroadwaySF's Instagram
  • Flashback Video: 'Sit Down, John' From Goodspeed's 1776
  • VIDEO: Watch Katrina Lenk Sing 'Something Good' for R&H Goes Pop!
  • VIDEO: Flashback To HELLO, DOLLY! and BILLY ELLIOT at Goodspeed Musicals