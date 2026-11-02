Three TCG co-directors out, Michelle Terry leaving the Globe

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Industry News - November 2, 2026

Leadership and money are the two pressure points across the industry this week. Theatre Communications Group is working through an interim directorship while it restructures its finances, and Shakespeare’s Globe is heading toward its first change at the top in a decade. Funding is moving in different directions: private giving is setting records, with the Dramatists Guild Foundation passing $1 million at a gala for the first time, while UK theatres are asking their government for tax relief to keep touring viable. Access runs through all of it, from adaptive editions of well-known musicals to new pathways for critics and a federal lawsuit in Texas that shows how unsettled the question of who gets to be on stage still is. New companies and programs are also forming to connect markets and bring in the next generation of leaders.

Industry Trends

Election Day is coming! While you make plans for your trip to the polls, don't forget to cast your vote in BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Season 7. The first round of voting is open through November 11 at 11:59pm ET. Then don't forget to tune in on Friday, November 13 to find out who will move forward in our Top 30. (Read more)

Theatre Communications Group appointed Shaunda Miles McDill as interim executive director following the departure of three co-executive directors. The organization is addressing significant financial challenges and undertaking restructuring. (Read more)

Theatrical Rights Worldwide announced new adaptive editions of its musicals designed for performers with disabilities, expanding accessibility in musical theater production. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

There is nothing quite like sitting in a Broadway theater when a performance has everybody leaning forward in their seats. The vocals are vocaling, the ensemble hasn’t missed a beat, and someone nearby has already whispered, “They better get a Tony.” For a few hours, hundreds of strangers have somewhere to be together and something to feel. (Read more)

The Old Globe and The Public Theater revealed ten selected participants for Jose Solís' BIPOC Critics Lab, marking the program's first bi-coastal expansion across New York and San Diego. (Read more)

On October 19, 2026, the third annual Drama at the Disco marked an exciting milestone for The Drama League, bringing together theater community! (Read more)

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) raised $1,012,596 in gross contributions at its 2026 Gala, surpassing $1 million for the first time in the event’s history. Learn more and check out photos here! (Read more)

James Steel and Bryan McCaffrey have formed Kirk & Granite, a production and general management company connecting UK and US theatre industries. The firm will develop new musicals, plays, revivals and transfers across both markets. (Read more)

Regional

3Arts announced $860,000 in unrestricted grants to Chicago artists, including ten recipients of $50,000 Next Level Awards, at its 19th Annual celebration. The milestone marks over $10 million distributed since 2007. (Read more)

Philadelphia's Arden Theatre Company received a $25,000 grant to expand its accessibility initiative, offering discounted tickets and hosting open houses for patrons with disabilities and access needs. (Read more)

A Texas high school senior who was removed from the role of Seymour in her school’s production of Little Shop of Horrors is suing her school district in federal court. She alleges the district discriminated against her because she is female. (Read more)

International

Michelle Terry will step down as artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe after leading the venue for a decade. Her final season will include her performance in MOTHER COURAGE. (Read more)

SOLT & UK Theatre urge the government to implement touring-specific tax relief and business rates support to reverse declining domestic touring activity and ensure access to live performance across UK communities. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

Williamstown rebuilds from a staff of three, Broadway’s $21B impact on NYC meets a real estate squeeze, Kimberly Motes takes the helm at Hennepin Arts, and Equity and Brighton Fringe strike a UK first. Read the full newsletter. (Read more)

Joffrey Ballet lands $8M in major gifts, the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders, Gary Beestone Associates moves into producing, and LIFT returns in 2027. Plus Broadway Bridges’ 19-show semester and My Shows on Android. (Read more)

Studio 54 gets $8.3M, the Kennedy Center names Rick Canny artistic director, A.C.T. taps Elizabeth Williamson, and Access to Work cuts hit UK dance. Plus Chicago's Cadillac Palace turns 100 and Lloyd Webber is honored by London. Read now. (Read more)

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