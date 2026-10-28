Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Theatrical Rights Worldwide Introduces Adaptive Editions of Musicals for Performers with Disabilities
The licensing company will offer adapted versions of its catalog to enable inclusive casting and performance opportunities.
Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) has announced Adaptive Editions of TRW musicals.
Steve Spiegel, Founder, Owner and CEO of Theatrical Rights Worldwide, shares, 'With loving appreciation of their wonderful talent and uniqueness, our introduction of Adaptive Editions brings accessibility and opportunity for memorable theatrical performance by youth and adults with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities. Having spent three years working with dedicated professionals who guide and mentor this population, and with original authors' permission, writers Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Freidman have perfectly tailored our Adaptive Editions into performance-ready materials. Adaptive Editions stand alongside my creation of Broadway Junior and High School Editions as an entryway for life-changing participation in musicals. A special thank-you to TRW staff members Jim Hoare and Catherine Daigle for their tireless efforts in bringing Adaptive Editions into the marketplace.'
TRW's Adaptive Editions were developed by Vogt and Friedman alongside a team of professionals at the renowned Metzcor Community Campus in Cincinnati, Ohio.
'This program has given our adults with disabilities a place to shine, to be seen, and to be celebrated,' said Michael and Ashleigh Metz, owners of Metzcor. 'We have watched participants grow in self-confidence, discover talents they never knew they had, and form friendships that mean so much to them.'
Pilot productions at Metzcor of Vogt and Friedman's Alice in Wonderland in 2023, How I Became a Pirate in 2024 and Snow White and the Prince in 2025 determined ideal script and song length, appropriate tempos, comfortable level of stage movement and interaction between cast members. The first Adaptive Editions of TRW's Broadway musicals to be released include The Addams Family, All Shook Up and Curtains with more coming soon.
Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), comprised of TRW Musicals, TRW Plays, and TRW Production, was founded in 2006 by Owner and CEO Steve Spiegel. With headquarters in NYC and London and local offices around the world, TRW provides full-service representation on behalf of authors and rightsholders for live-stage performance of their musicals and plays to the global marketplace of school, amateur and professional theatre organizations. The growing TRW Musicals catalogue of shows include Schmigadoon!, Jersey Boys, The Prom, The Addams Family, Monty Python's Spamalot, Swept Away, Boop! The Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, On Your Feet, Ghost the Musical, Bright Star, Memphis the Musical, The Color Purple, Big Fish, and many more. The TRW Plays catalogue of shows include Born with Teeth, Sanctuary City, The Coast Starlight, Barbecue, Zoey's Perfect Wedding, Dracula, Selling Kabul, Macbitches, Sagittarius Ponderosa, and more, and features esteemed playwrights such as Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Matthew López, Kate Hamill, Robert O'Hara, Sophie McIntosh, Keith Bunin, Liz Duffy Adams, Douglas Carter Beane, Sylvia Khoury, and many others.
For more information about licensing availability, visit www.theatricalrights.com.
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