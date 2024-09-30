The York Theatre Company to Present Developmental Reading of BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE, A NEW MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The York Theatre Company will present a developmental reading of Brooklyn's Bridge: A New Musical, with book and lyrics by Ray Roderick, music by Joseph Baker, music direction by Mr. Baker and direction by Mr. Roderick. The by-invitation-only presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 8 at 7:30 pm at The Theater at St. Jean's.

For more information, visit www.yorktheatre.org. This presentation is part of The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series.

Brooklyn's Bridge is inspired by the extraordinary life of Emily Roebling, wife of Brooklyn Bridge Chief Engineer Washington Roebling. While working in the caissons under the East River, Washington had a debilitating attack of "the bends" and became bedridden. For the next eleven years, only Emily was seen on the work site, delivering plans, handling both engineering and political issues. As the Brooklyn Bridge grows stronger, foundations to towers, cable to roadway, so does their love for one another, as Emily navigates the uncharted waters: a Victorian woman in a man's world. The New York Times recently revised their obituary for Emily Roebling, acknowledging that SHE built the bridge. For more information, visit www.brooklynbridgemusical.com.

The cast for Brooklyn's Bridge is Stephen Berger (Kinky Boots), Tommy J. Dose (Ragtime at Fulton Theatre), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Andrea Grossi-Benitez (Missed Disconnections), Matthew Harmon, John Hillner (Still Getting My Act Together at The York), Ben Jones (Twist of Fate at The York), Paula Leggett Chase (Tootsie), Conor McShane (I Spy a Spy), Fergie L. Philippe (The Connector), Drew Tanabe (How to Steal an Election at The York) and Chelsea Wheatley (Lipstick!).

Comments





