The Theatre Channel Will Offer Library of Performances, Behind-the-Scenes Content, and More

The Theatre Channel is a new video-on-demand platform that brings the thrill of live theatre directly to your screen. Offering an ever-growing library of performances, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content from Broadway, the West End and beyond, The Theatre Channel is the one-stop destination for theatre lovers.

The platform will launch with some incredible exclusive content: three powerhouse performers will deliver beloved musical theatre classics in My Fair Ladies. Starring Alexia Khadime (Grammy-nominated star of The Prince of Egypt, The Lion King and Wicked), Christine Allado (Grammy-nominated for The Prince of Egypt and star of Hamilton) and Emma Hatton (West End leading lady of Wicked and Evita), this concert brings together these extraordinary voices to celebrate leading ladies past and present, offering a fresh take on songs that have captured hearts around the world.

Dan Koek (Les Misérables), Carl Man (Wicked) and Ashley Stilburn (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) will take centre stage in The West End Men: Unplugged. This exclusive concert brings you stripped-back acoustic performances of some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. With stunning harmonies, this new concert showcases the power and versatility of these West End stars.

Lewis Cornay (Spongebob Squarepants the Musical) reveals his top tips for creatives, as he shares the ups and downs of his experience of writing his new musical, KIDNEY4U, in a Theatre Channel-exclusive mini-series, Kidney Diaries.

A Spotlight On is an exciting interview series on The Theatre Channel, shining a light on the most talented and influential figures in theatre today. From actors and directors to designers and writers, each episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives, careers, and creative processes of the stars who shape the stage. Interviews include: Alice Fearn, Cassidy Janson, Charlie Stemp, Dame Arlene Phillips, Ellen Kane, Jamie Muscato, Janie Dee, Lolita Chakrabarti, Matt Henry, Rob Madge, Samantha Bond and Sir Simon Russell Beale.

Hosted by leading personalities Mel Giedroyc, Penny Smith and Matt Hemley, A Spotlight On goes beyond the curtain to deliver in-depth conversations, personal stories and fascinating insights into the world of theatre.

Co-Founders of The Theatre Channel, Chris Wheeler and Paul Morrissey, comment, We are incredibly excited to launch The Theatre Channel, with the aim of creating a true one-stop-shop for theatre video content. Our vision is to not only make world-class performances more accessible but to also celebrate the entire ecosystem of theatre, including the unsung heroes behind the scenes—those whose creativity and dedication bring the magic to life. We believe The Theatre Channel will augment the live theatre experience, giving audiences a deeper understanding and appreciation of what goes into each production. With a mix of free content and premium access through Theatre Channel+, we’re providing a platform where anyone, anywhere, can engage with the best theatre has to offer—whether it’s iconic shows, exclusive interviews, or behind-the-scenes content. We’re thrilled to be part of this exciting evolution in how theatre can be experienced.

In addition to streaming incredible performances, The Theatre Channel will bring audiences breaking news and in-depth reviews from exciting content creators across the globe. More than just a streaming platform, The Theatre Channel is also a vibrant community of theatre lovers with its exclusive community forum, The Green Room, allowing viewers to connect with fellow fans.

The Theatre Channel will also be partnering with ChewBoy Productions to programme From the Fringe content celebrating the very best work from the fringe worldwide, including Tegan Verhuel’s five-star-rated Chokeslam. Georgie Bailey and Hal Darling, co-founders of ChewBoy say, We're really excited to be joining The Theatre Channel as associates, and providing a platform to enable further lives for some of the wonderful shows we've captured in the past 6 years. Opportunities like the Theatre Channel are vital in the new world of the arts, and we're hoping to continue to make theatre more accessible as a result of this new collaboration.

Mostly free to watch, The Theatre Channel allows audiences to enjoy a wide range of shows without any barriers. There is also a premium experience at Theatre Channel+, unlocking access to all special performances and exclusive content.

The Theatre Channel makes it easier than ever to access world-class theatre content; the iOS and Android apps allow you to watch on the move while the easy-to-use desktop platform ensures a high-quality viewing experience on any computer.

The Theatre Channel are always open to expanding their catalogue of content and welcome ideas from producers and content creators.

