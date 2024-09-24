The Drama League Opens Applications for 2025 Directors Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drama League opened applications today for the 2025-2026 programs of its Directors Project. Applications for the many Fellowships, Residencies, and Assistantships are available online.



The acclaimed directors who will mentor assistant directors next season through the 2025 Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships were announced: Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, The Last Five Years), Tatyana Marie-Carlo (La Broa', Vámonos), and Schele Williams (The Notebook, The Wiz).



Additional applications opened today include the FutureNow Directing Fellowships with Chautauqua Theater Company and TheaterWorksUSA; the Rose Directing Fellowship with London’s Rose Theatre; and the Beatrice Terry Directing Residency and the Next Stage Directing Residency, both partnerships with New York Stage And Film. More information and applications can be found at www.dramaleague.org.



Additionally, it was announced today that New York City Center, with the assistance of The Drama League, selected Drama League alumnus Nathaniel P. Claridad as their 2024 Directing Fellow. Mr. Claridad will assist on four productions this season with Artistic Director Lear deBessonet (Once Upon A Mattress) on Ragtime, Teddy Bergman (K-Pop) on Urinetown, Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo) on Love Life, and Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) on The Wild Party.



In addition, the 2024 TV/Film Directing Fellows have begun work on the CBS/Paramount television series “Fire Country.” Fellow Lauren Keating has completed her shadow director assignment, and Danny Sharron will do so later this season. Due to production delays related to the overlapping strikes in the film and television industry, 2024 Fellows Morgan Green and Jess McLeod will now complete the program as the 2025 recipients; no additional recipients will be selected this cycle, but applications will reopen next season.



The Drama League’s two-year programs announced their recipients last May, and thus will not accept applications in 2025. Zoë Adams and Irvin Mason, Jr., received the two-year Drama League Stage Directing Fellowships; Mr. Mason is currently in residence at the Playwrights’ Center in Minneapolis, and Ms. Adams is serving as Assistant Director on the Broadway premiere of Eureka Day at Manhattan Theatre Club, assisting Anna D. Shapiro. The Drama League Film Fund, supporting Directors Project alumni helming filmed projects, is in production with new films directed by Arin Arbus, Jaime Castaneda, and Desdemona Chiang.



Also announced is the expansion of The Drama League’s Director Services, which include its Studio Space program, a premium rehearsal space offered at $10/hour for weekday creative use to all artists, thanks to the generous support of The New York State Council on the Arts; Director Referrals, where producers and leaders can identify directors for future projects nationwide; Pathway Chats, a career strategy service for directors seeking counsel, guidance, and coaching; and The Gatherings, one-of-a-kind community building opportunities for directors to share resources, expand networks, and enhance skills.



“The future of our complex, interconnected world will require new generations of well-prepared artists to make sense of it,” said Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “Fresh ideas, original perspectives, and bold methodologies are what directors bring to the table, and The Drama League will give them the tools and resources to entertain, illuminate, and transform audiences around the world.”



“With our partners at Berkeley Rep, Chautauqua Theater Company, Keen Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Stage and Film, Playwrights’ Center, Red Bull Theater, Rose Theatre UK, and TheaterworksUSA, The Drama League continues to expand opportunity for directors in this complex, challenging moment for the arts sector,” noted Ms. Ross.

Apply now at www.dramaleague.org/apply.

