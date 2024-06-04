The Classical Theatre Of Harlem To Receive $1 Million Grant From The Mellon Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The Classical Theatre of Harlem has been approved by the Mellon Foundation for a grant of $1M. This grant will support economic development and community-building work around CTH's free summer production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Carl Cofield, which will transport audiences into a world of magic and mischief at the height of the Harlem Renaissance.

“Classical Theatre of Harlem is among the more thrilling anchors of New York's artistic landscape. Summer after summer, year after year, the artists and theater workers animating the stories on stage pave a powerful road for future generations” said Stephanie Ybarra, program officer for Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation. “It is with immense gratitude and respect that we celebrate this partnership with Ty and the entire team at CTH.”

“We are thrilled and incredibly grateful for the Mellon Foundation's significant increase in support for our 25th Anniversary Season, and look forward to applying this funding to art that will draw over 20,000 people to our neighborhood and generate half a million dollars in economic activity.” said Producing Artistic Director, Ty Jones. “Public funding for the arts is essential to making this possible.”

This funding will enable CTH to produce a thrilling 25th Anniversary Season, opening with a FREE Harlem Renaissance-themed production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Carl Cofield in Marcus Garvey Park in July, and the world premiere of Memnon by Will Power and directed by Carl Cofield at the Getty Villa in California in September. In partnership with Uptown Grand Central, CTH leverages its productions to create opportunities for local small businesses and nonprofit cultural and community care organizations, which expand audiences for the arts across Northern Manhattan and generate roughly $500,000 in economic activity for the neighborhood each season.

CTH will be dedicating their entire 2024 season to longtime trustee Andre Braugher, which will include New York City's only Shakespeare in the Park production this summer season.

WNYC is a media partner of the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

The 2024 CTH season will also include the following performances:

June 24, 2024: Person Place Thing Interview with Randy Cohen and Ty Jones at the Harlem School for the Arts at 7:00 PM.

July 6 - 28, 2024: A Midsummer Night's Dream (free) at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem.

September 2024: The Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem present the World Premiere of Memnon, written by Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield and choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, bringing the story of Ethiopia's powerful king to life as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now.

Comments





